Europe up in premarket amid vaccine hopes - Son Dakika

Major European stock market indexes jumped in premarket on Wednesday after positive news on the coronavirus vaccine.

During the annual United Nations General Assembly session a day earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing is prepared to give out its vaccines as a global public good while Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted his country would not distribute a vaccine to the public that isn't safe and reliable.

Meanwhile, investors awaited an array of economic data from the European Union.Germany's DAX rose 0.95 percent at 7: 24 am CET and the FTSE 100 in London jumped 1.15 percent at 7: 25 am CET. France's CAC 40 gained 0.67 percent at 7: 18 am CET.The euro lost 0.20 percent against the dollar to change hands for 1.16848 at 7: 28 am CET, reaching two-month lows. The pound was 0.08 percent in the red compared to the greenback as it traded for 1.27224 at 7: 29 am CET.