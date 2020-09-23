Europe up in premarket amid vaccine hopes - Son Dakika

Europe up in premarket amid vaccine hopes

Major European stock market indexes jumped in premarket on Wednesday after positive news on the coronavirus vaccine.

Europe up in premarket amid vaccine hopes, System.String[]

Major European stock market indexes jumped in premarket on Wednesday after positive news on the coronavirus vaccine.

During the annual United Nations General Assembly session a day earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing is prepared to give out its vaccines as a global public good while Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted his country would not distribute a vaccine to the public that isn't safe and reliable.

Meanwhile, investors awaited an array of economic data from the European Union.Germany's DAX rose 0.95 percent at 7: 24 am CET and the FTSE 100 in London jumped 1.15 percent at 7: 25 am CET. France's CAC 40 gained 0.67 percent at 7: 18 am CET.The euro lost 0.20 percent against the dollar to change hands for 1.16848 at 7: 28 am CET, reaching two-month lows. The pound was 0.08 percent in the red compared to the greenback as it traded for 1.27224 at 7: 29 am CET.


Xi Jinping, United, Market, Pekin, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 23.09.2020 08:54 - Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Europe up in premarket amid vaccine hopes - Son Dakika

YORUMLAR

Son Dakika

Son nefesini uyuşturucu kullandığı metruk evde verdi Zabıtalardan kurtulmak isteyen dilencilerden akılalmaz tehdit: Yaklaşma koronayım, tükürürüm İBB önünde eylem yapan servisçiler ile polis ekipleri arasında arbede! Temizlik işçisi bulduğu para dolu poşeti polise teslim etti İçişleri Bakanı Soylu'dan kira tepkisi: Hadi gitsin de bir polisimiz Bodrum'da kiralık ev bulsun Yakışıklı oyuncu Onur Seyit Yaran, arkadaşının silahlı saldırısına uğradı Yılanların çiftleşme dansını çekmek isterken neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar Borçlarından dolayı ekonomik kriz yaşayan Serdar Ortaç'tan şaşırtan çıkış: Canımı mı alacak?
TÜİK'in raporuna göre; elektrik yüzde 32, doğal gaz ise yüzde 34 zamlandı TÜİK'in raporuna göre; elektrik yüzde 32, doğal gaz ise yüzde 34 zamlandı         
15:06
Oto galeride silahlı saldırıya uğrayan baba çocuklarını ölmekten kurtardı Oto galeride silahlı saldırıya uğrayan baba çocuklarını ölmekten kurtardı         
14:38
Arkadaşının kestiği ağacın altında kalan orman işçisi öldü Arkadaşının kestiği ağacın altında kalan orman işçisi öldü         
14:35
Anayasa Mahkemesi Başkanı, İçişleri Bakanı'nın meydan okumasına Mevlana'dan alıntı yaparak cevap verdi Anayasa Mahkemesi Başkanı, İçişleri Bakanı'nın meydan okumasına Mevlana'dan alıntı yaparak cevap verdi         
14:11
TRT, maaş tartışmalarına son noktayı koydu: Ersin Düzen'e aylık 27.500 TL ödüyoruz TRT, maaş tartışmalarına son noktayı koydu: Ersin Düzen'e aylık 27.500 TL ödüyoruz         
13:28
Kardeşinden mesaj gelince harekete geçen abi gittiği yerde kardeşinin son anlarına tanık oldu Kardeşinden mesaj gelince harekete geçen abi gittiği yerde kardeşinin son anlarına tanık oldu         
12:44
Mansur Yavaş, yaptığı köprü ve alt geçidin maliyetini astığı pankartlarla Başkentlilere duyurdu Mansur Yavaş, yaptığı köprü ve alt geçidin maliyetini astığı pankartlarla Başkentlilere duyurdu         
11:56
Yılanların çiftleşme dansını çekmek isterken neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar Yılanların çiftleşme dansını çekmek isterken neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar         
11:02
Eski Survivor yarışmacıları Murat Ceylan ve Damla Can baş başa görüntülendi Eski Survivor yarışmacıları Murat Ceylan ve Damla Can baş başa görüntülendi         
10:55
Borçlarından dolayı ekonomik kriz yaşayan Serdar Ortaç'tan şaşırtan çıkış: Canımı mı alacak? Borçlarından dolayı ekonomik kriz yaşayan Serdar Ortaç'tan şaşırtan çıkış: Canımı mı alacak?         
10:55
Türkiye'de 5 gün önce yapılan korona aşısından ilk bulgular geldi: Ciddi yan etki yok Türkiye'de 5 gün önce yapılan korona aşısından ilk bulgular geldi: Ciddi yan etki yok         
10:54
Arpa yüklü kamyonda 37 bin 500 paket kaçak sigara bulundu Arpa yüklü kamyonda 37 bin 500 paket kaçak sigara bulundu         
10:51
Pandemi döneminde 'buggy' araba yapan genç hayalindeki bölümü kazandı Pandemi döneminde 'buggy' araba yapan genç hayalindeki bölümü kazandı         
10:48
Kendini İsa'nın yeniden vücut bulmuş hali olarak tanımlayan tarikat lideri gözaltına alındı Kendini İsa'nın yeniden vücut bulmuş hali olarak tanımlayan tarikat lideri gözaltına alındı         
09:57
Komşusunun karısını baştan çıkartan adamın anlattıkları Esra Erol'u çileden çıkardı: Başımıza taş yağacak Komşusunun karısını baştan çıkartan adamın anlattıkları Esra Erol'u çileden çıkardı: Başımıza taş yağacak         
09:30
Sahibinin başında bıçakla beklediği ineği sucuk olmaktan itfaiye ekipleri kurtardı Sahibinin başında bıçakla beklediği ineği sucuk olmaktan itfaiye ekipleri kurtardı         
09:26
Siyah attan dünyaya gelen beyaz tay, görenleri şaşırtıyor Siyah attan dünyaya gelen beyaz tay, görenleri şaşırtıyor         
08:37
Üçüncü kuşak ustaların tarlada inşa ettikleri tekneler yurt dışından büyük ilgi görüyor Üçüncü kuşak ustaların tarlada inşa ettikleri tekneler yurt dışından büyük ilgi görüyor         
08:03
Diyarbakır'da arzuhalcilik yapan lise mezunu genç, HES kodu zorunluluğunu gelir kaynağına dönüştürdü Diyarbakır'da arzuhalcilik yapan lise mezunu genç, HES kodu zorunluluğunu gelir kaynağına dönüştürdü         
07:29
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 23.09.2020 15:32:24. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Europe up in premarket amid vaccine hopes - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei