Excavations begin in Basilica; where the Bible believed to have been written - Son Dakika

Ayasuluk Hill and St. Jean Monument 2021 season excavations will start on July 4th in Izmir.

The excavations of Ayasuluk Hill and St. Jean Monument, where expert researchers from Istanbul University, Akdeniz University, Ege University, 9 Eylul University, and Manisa Celal Bayar University participate begins on July 4th.

"WE BELIEVE THAT FINDINGS WILL MAKE SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE WORLD OF ARCHEOLOGY"

"Another work area will take place on the fortification walls built by the Commanders of Alexander the Great. We believe that the findings to be obtained during the season will make significant contributions to the world of archeology. Ephesus and its component, Ayasuluk Hill, are among the most important tourism destinations of our country. Excavations and restorations that will take place here will increase the attractiveness of the area and contribute to the country's economy." said Vice President of Excavation Firat Banaydin.

The 2021 excavations will be carried out in the Basilica where St. John is believed to have written the Bible, around and inside the Hagia Sophia, and the contemporary church, where St. John's grave monument is located.

