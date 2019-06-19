Son Dakika Haberleri: Exclusive: Fabio Quagliarella On His Top Three Goals Of The Season
Serie A golden boot winner Fabio Quagliarella discusses his top three goals from his incredible 2018-19 season. The Italian striker scored 26 goals in the season to win the Capocannoniere as the division's top scorer.

