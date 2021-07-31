Üye Girişi
Fainted German citizen rescued by forest worker in Manavgat wildfire - Son Dakika

Fainted German citizen rescued by forest worker in Manavgat wildfire

31.07.2021 13:13
Fainted German citizen rescued by forest worker in Manavgat wildfire, System.String[]

An elderly German citizen has rescued by a forest worker in the middle of the wildfire that destroyed thousands of hectares in Antalya's Manavgat district.

An elderly German citizen has rescued by a forest worker in the middle of the wildfire that destroyed thousands of hectares in Antalya's Manavgat district. Ali Karaoglan, a forest worker of the General Directorate of Forestry, who was carrying supplies to the region, rushed to the aid of the German citizen, whose name could not be learned and who fainted in the wildfire in the Yenikoy neighborhood.

Forest worker Ali Karaoglan (44), who spotted the unconscious German citizen on the side of the road, did the first aid and gave ayran against being poisoned by smoke. The resident German citizen was seen leaving his villa without his shoes, with burn marks on his hands and head.

Karaoglan said that the elderly German had come to the side of the road by crawling from his burning house and they entered the German man's house and checked if there was anyone else.

FOOTAGE:

----------------

scenes of fainted German on the side of the road

scenes of German while drinking ayran


Manavgat, Antalya, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Fainted German citizen rescued by forest worker in Manavgat wildfire - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Arda Turan'ın teknesinde güzel sevgilisiyle aşka gelen G.Saraylı Oğulcan, öpücüklere boğuldu 13:14 Arda Turan'ın teknesinde güzel sevgilisiyle aşka gelen G.Saraylı Oğulcan, öpücüklere boğuldu Ağacı ateşe vermeye çalıştıkları anlar olay yaratmıştı! Zonguldak Valiliği iddiaları yalanladı 12:42 Ağacı ateşe vermeye çalıştıkları anlar olay yaratmıştı! Zonguldak Valiliği iddiaları yalanladı Konya'da 7 kişinin öldürüldüğü aile katliamıyla ilgili kahreden sözler: Birkaç kişi araya girdi, barış olacaktı 12:13 Konya'da 7 kişinin öldürüldüğü aile katliamıyla ilgili kahreden sözler: Birkaç kişi araya girdi, barış olacaktı
Minibüs ve otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı, aynı aileden 5 kişi feci şekilde can verdi 12:06 Minibüs ve otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı, aynı aileden 5 kişi feci şekilde can verdi Ünlü astrolog Arzum Koyuncu'nun 11:29 Ünlü astrolog Arzum Koyuncu'nun "eskort" isyanı! Sosyal medya için anlaştığı adam kabusu yaşattı Son Dakika: Milli okçumuz Mete Gazoz Olimpiyat şampiyonu oldu! Tarihimizdeki ilk altın madalya 10:55 Son Dakika: Milli okçumuz Mete Gazoz Olimpiyat şampiyonu oldu! Tarihimizdeki ilk altın madalya
Dua Lipa ile Anwar Hadid el ele denize atladı! İlk yorum müstakbel kayınvalideden geldi 10:22 Dua Lipa ile Anwar Hadid el ele denize atladı! İlk yorum müstakbel kayınvalideden geldi Türkiye yangın felaketleriyle boğuşurken Azeri spikerin sözleri tüyleri diken diken etti 09:41 Türkiye yangın felaketleriyle boğuşurken Azeri spikerin sözleri tüyleri diken diken etti

Son Dakika Haberleri
18:29 Muhtar öldürüldü, yeğeni de intikam almak için katilin kardeşini öldürdü
18:28 Dilencinin rahatlığı şaşırttı! Zabıtaları bekletip topladığı paralardan çocuğuna dondurma aldı
18:20 Galatasaray ve Antalyaspor'dan duygulandıran karşılaşma! Tüm gelir TEMA Vakfı'na bağışlanacak
18:09 Hakları asla ödenmez! Orman işçileri yangını söndürdükleri bölgede toprak üstünde uyudu
17:49 Rosier, Fatih Terim'i büyük reddetti! Görüşme talebine cevabı: Gelecek sezon rakip olacağız
17:39 Yangın önlemleri arttırıldı! İstanbul dahil 12 kentte ormanlara giriş yasaklandı
17:32 İYİ Partili Arzu Önşen, yangın mağduru adamın evine giremedi! Kapıdan çeviren vatandaş: Benim için yapacağınız bir şey yok
17:23 Maça çıkmadan gol yedi! Sarı-Kırmızılı taraftar yeni transfer Berkan'a baskı yaparak fotoğraf kaldırttı
17:13 Son Dakika: Topçu ve Füze Okulu'nu yakmaya çalışan zanlı, tutuklandı
17:00 Formula 1 pilotu Lewis Hamilton'dan Türkiye'ye destek! Yangınlara kayıtsız kalmadı
Bodrum'da yerleşim alanına 150 metre uzaklıkta yangın çıktı! Ekipler seferber oldu Bodrum'da yerleşim alanına 150 metre uzaklıkta yangın çıktı! Ekipler seferber oldu         
13:22
Perakende devi Walmart'tan dikkat çeken karar! Tüm çalışanlarına aşı olma zorunluluğu getirdi Perakende devi Walmart'tan dikkat çeken karar! Tüm çalışanlarına aşı olma zorunluluğu getirdi         
13:12
Mete Gazoz'un tarihi başarısı Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ı duygulandırdı Mete Gazoz'un tarihi başarısı Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ı duygulandırdı         
12:20
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan yangın bölgesine gidiyor! Manavgat ve Marmaris'te incelemelerde bulunacak Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan yangın bölgesine gidiyor! Manavgat ve Marmaris'te incelemelerde bulunacak         
12:08
Bahçeli, Afganlar konusunda Bakan Soylu kadar iyimser değil: Adı konmamış bir istiladır Bahçeli, Afganlar konusunda Bakan Soylu kadar iyimser değil: Adı konmamış bir istiladır         
11:39
Son Dakika! Manavgat'ta alevlerin arasında kalan 2 yangın işçisi yaşamını yitirdi Son Dakika! Manavgat'ta alevlerin arasında kalan 2 yangın işçisi yaşamını yitirdi         
11:11
Türk tiyatrosunun efsane oyuncusu Nedret Güvenç hayatını kaybetti Türk tiyatrosunun efsane oyuncusu Nedret Güvenç hayatını kaybetti         
10:48
Kendisini fark eden küçük kıza sandalye ile saldıran hırsıza cezasını mahalleli verdi Kendisini fark eden küçük kıza sandalye ile saldıran hırsıza cezasını mahalleli verdi         
09:52
Trafik polisinin kimlik sormasına sinirlenen CHP İstanbul milletvekili Turan Aydoğan'dan sert tepki: TBMM albümünden bak Trafik polisinin kimlik sormasına sinirlenen CHP İstanbul milletvekili Turan Aydoğan'dan sert tepki: TBMM albümünden bak         
09:36
Gezinti gününü kayda almak isteyen damat, kayınvalidesinin uçurumdan aşağıya düştüğü anları görüntüledi Gezinti gününü kayda almak isteyen damat, kayınvalidesinin uçurumdan aşağıya düştüğü anları görüntüledi         
09:35
Hayatını kaybeden Hüseyin Avni Coş'tan geriye 15 Temmuz'daki silahlı pozu kaldı Hayatını kaybeden Hüseyin Avni Coş'tan geriye 15 Temmuz'daki silahlı pozu kaldı         
09:03
Çiftliğinin bulunduğu Manavgat'taki yangını duyunca sinir krizi geçiren Tuğba Özay, ateş püskürdü: Yaktığınız yerden yanacaksınız Çiftliğinin bulunduğu Manavgat'taki yangını duyunca sinir krizi geçiren Tuğba Özay, ateş püskürdü: Yaktığınız yerden yanacaksınız         
07:26
Fethiye Belediye Başkanı'ndan orman yangınları için kafa karıştıran iddia: 4 kişi molotof attı Fethiye Belediye Başkanı'ndan orman yangınları için kafa karıştıran iddia: 4 kişi molotof attı         
03:30
Konya'da 7 kişinin öldürüldüğü olaydan yeni detaylar! Katliam geliyorum demiş Konya'da 7 kişinin öldürüldüğü olaydan yeni detaylar! Katliam geliyorum demiş         
22:55
Tolgahan Sayışman'ın 48 yaşındaki kayınvalidesi Albana Abazi, güzelliğiyle olay oldu Tolgahan Sayışman'ın 48 yaşındaki kayınvalidesi Albana Abazi, güzelliğiyle olay oldu         
18:56
İYİ Partili Arzu Önşen, yangın mağduru adamın evine giremedi! Kapıdan çeviren vatandaş: Benim için yapacağınız bir şey yok İYİ Partili Arzu Önşen, yangın mağduru adamın evine giremedi! Kapıdan çeviren vatandaş: Benim için yapacağınız bir şey yok         
17:32
Fatih Karagümrük, dünya yıldızı Medhi Benatia'yı resmen kadrosuna kattı Fatih Karagümrük, dünya yıldızı Medhi Benatia'yı resmen kadrosuna kattı         
16:41
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 31.07.2021 13:41:43. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Fainted German citizen rescued by forest worker in Manavgat wildfire - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement