Üye Girişi
Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track - Son Dakika

Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track

14 Temmuz 2021 Çarşamba 16:21
Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track, System.String[]

A physical exam was held by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) for the recruitment of municipal police officers, in which only women participated. Female candidates who want to be municipal police officers are tested in 6 different phases.

A physical exam was held by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) for the recruitment of municipal police officers, in which only women participated. Female candidates who want to be municipal police officers are tested in 6 different phases.

Female candidates were taken to the parkour area one by one. The physical exam took place in 6 challenging stages such as carrying a water-filled can, passing through a tire, and lifting weights. Some of the candidates got exhausted in the course area and lay on the ground. Relatives of the candidates watched the exam outside the track area. Candidates will be entitled to become municipal police officers according to the average of the scores they get from the practice exam and the written exam. The practice exam will continue until 6 August.

"36,000 PEOPLE APPLIED""As Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, we opened an exam for the recruitment of 278 municipal police. Approximately 36,000 people applied for this exam. Evaluations were made among these applications and it was seen that 22,000 people were suitable for the conditions. We ranked these 22,000 people according to the KPSS exam ranking and invited 1,390 people to both the written and applied exams. We did the written exam last week. Since yesterday, we are holding a practical physical education exam. As a result of this exam, we will recruit 278 candidates. The most important part of this exam is that there is no interview. In other words, our young people will become municipal police officers with their efforts" said Engin Ulusoy who is the head of the municipal police department."EVERYTHING MEN CAN DO, WOMEN CAN DO TOO"

My exam was okay. It was already a decisive test. I tried to do my best. But carrying the six-packs of cans was very difficult for me. I completed the track in 1.20 seconds. I already wanted to be a municipal police officer. I am happy that I was called for the exam. People discriminate between men and women in every profession. Anything men can do, women can do too" said Gulden Cakir, who came to Istanbul from Afyonkarahisar to take the exam.

(PHOTOS)


Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track
Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track
Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track
Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track

İstanbul, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Gurbetçiler o ilçeye akın etti! İlçenin nüfusu 20 binden 200 bine fırladı 16:04 Gurbetçiler o ilçeye akın etti! İlçenin nüfusu 20 binden 200 bine fırladı Bankalarda peş peşe çöküş! Akbank'tan sonra Ziraat Bankası'nda da sistem çöktü 15:55 Bankalarda peş peşe çöküş! Akbank'tan sonra Ziraat Bankası'nda da sistem çöktü 3 başlı bebek şaşkınlık yarattı! Kutsamak için eve akın ediyorlar 15:34 3 başlı bebek şaşkınlık yarattı! Kutsamak için eve akın ediyorlar
Son dakika: Ahmet Kural'a hapis şoku! Eski sevgilisi Sıla'yı darp ettiği için 1 yıl 4 ay 20 gün ceza aldı 15:25 Son dakika: Ahmet Kural'a hapis şoku! Eski sevgilisi Sıla'yı darp ettiği için 1 yıl 4 ay 20 gün ceza aldı Orman yangınlarının önüne geçmek için Valilik harekete geçti! Bu kararla ormanlara yeni yasaklar geliyor 15:16 Orman yangınlarının önüne geçmek için Valilik harekete geçti! Bu kararla ormanlara yeni yasaklar geliyor Araştırmadan çıkan sonuç şaşırttı! Araba sürüş tarzına bakarak Alzheimer hastalığına yatkınlığınız tespit edilebiliyor 14:54 Araştırmadan çıkan sonuç şaşırttı! Araba sürüş tarzına bakarak Alzheimer hastalığına yatkınlığınız tespit edilebiliyor
Evinde kendini asarak yaşamına son verdi! Geriye veda notundaki sözleri kaldı: Ben artık dayanamıyorum 14:45 Evinde kendini asarak yaşamına son verdi! Geriye veda notundaki sözleri kaldı: Ben artık dayanamıyorum Bu aşk çok konuşulacak! Murat Dalkılıç Hande Erçel'in yakın arkadaşıyla yeni bir aşka yelken açtı 14:39 Bu aşk çok konuşulacak! Murat Dalkılıç Hande Erçel'in yakın arkadaşıyla yeni bir aşka yelken açtı

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:09 Kampa gecikmeli katılan Diagne, Florya'ya geldi! Hakkında noterde tutanak tutulmuştu
16:03 Gurbetçiler o ilçeye akın etti! İlçenin nüfusu 20 binden 200 bine fırladı
16:02 Güney Afrika'da gerilim tırmanıyor! Protestolarda ateşe verilen binada anne-çocuk mahsur kaldı, anne çocuğunu aşağı atarak kurtardı
15:55 Bankalarda peş peşe çöküş! Akbank'tan sonra Ziraat Bankası'nda da sistem çöktü
15:33 3 başlı bebek şaşkınlık yarattı! Kutsamak için eve akın ediyorlar
15:30 Yıldız futbolcudan büyük fedakarlık! O teklife rağmen yuvası Barcelona'yı terk etmedi
15:25 Son dakika: Ahmet Kural'a hapis şoku! Eski sevgilisi Sıla'yı darp ettiği için 1 yıl 4 ay 20 gün ceza aldı
15:00 Mesut Özil'in balmumu figürü, dünyaca ünlü yıldızlarla birlikte İstanbul'da sergilenmeye hazırlanıyor
14:59 Polis memurunun saldırısına kurban giden Hakkari İl Emniyet Müdürü son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
14:55 Yılda 300 gün uyuyan adam dünyanın gündemine oturdu! Ailesi tarafından uykusunda yıkanıp besleniyor
Kampa gecikmeli katılan Diagne, Florya'ya geldi! Hakkında noterde tutanak tutulmuştu Kampa gecikmeli katılan Diagne, Florya'ya geldi! Hakkında noterde tutanak tutulmuştu         
16:10
Güney Afrika'da gerilim tırmanıyor! Protestolarda ateşe verilen binada anne-çocuk mahsur kaldı, anne çocuğunu aşağı atarak kurtardı Güney Afrika'da gerilim tırmanıyor! Protestolarda ateşe verilen binada anne-çocuk mahsur kaldı, anne çocuğunu aşağı atarak kurtardı         
16:02
Elon Musk ile Razer CEO'su arasında oyuncu koltuğu düellosu! Razer CEO'sundan Musk'ın imalı paylaşımına yanıt gecikmedi Elon Musk ile Razer CEO'su arasında oyuncu koltuğu düellosu! Razer CEO'sundan Musk'ın imalı paylaşımına yanıt gecikmedi         
15:38
Yıldız futbolcudan büyük fedakarlık! O teklife rağmen yuvası Barcelona'yı terk etmedi Yıldız futbolcudan büyük fedakarlık! O teklife rağmen yuvası Barcelona'yı terk etmedi         
15:31
Evlenen damada arkadaşları cenaze töreni düzenledi! Görenler önce şaşırdı, sonra da gülümsedi Evlenen damada arkadaşları cenaze töreni düzenledi! Görenler önce şaşırdı, sonra da gülümsedi         
15:16
Yılda 300 gün uyuyan adam dünyanın gündemine oturdu! Ailesi tarafından uykusunda yıkanıp besleniyor Yılda 300 gün uyuyan adam dünyanın gündemine oturdu! Ailesi tarafından uykusunda yıkanıp besleniyor         
14:55
Müge Anlı'da işlenen Büyükşen çifti cinayetinde 24 şüphelinin HTS ve WhatsApp yazışmaları inceleniyor Müge Anlı'da işlenen Büyükşen çifti cinayetinde 24 şüphelinin HTS ve WhatsApp yazışmaları inceleniyor         
14:48
Sevgilisini vahşice öldüren cani, çocuğunu bahane ederek hakimden haberlerinin yapılmamasını istedi Sevgilisini vahşice öldüren cani, çocuğunu bahane ederek hakimden haberlerinin yapılmamasını istedi         
14:44
Cezai ehliyetin olmadığını söylemişti! Akli dengesi yerinde olmayan şahsın başını ve cinsel organını keserek öldüren katile müebbet hapis Cezai ehliyetin olmadığını söylemişti! Akli dengesi yerinde olmayan şahsın başını ve cinsel organını keserek öldüren katile müebbet hapis         
14:22
Son Dakika: Faiz kararı açıklandı! Merkez Bankası, politika faizini yüzde 19'da sabit bıraktı Son Dakika: Faiz kararı açıklandı! Merkez Bankası, politika faizini yüzde 19'da sabit bıraktı         
14:07
Galatasaray'la ilgili bomba iddia! İstanbul'a gelen Ghezzal'ın menajeriyle anlaşma sağlandı Galatasaray'la ilgili bomba iddia! İstanbul'a gelen Ghezzal'ın menajeriyle anlaşma sağlandı         
14:06
Son Dakika: Şehirler arası otobüs biletlerine 3 ay süreyle tavan ücret uygulaması geldi! İşte mesafeye göre ücret tablosu Son Dakika: Şehirler arası otobüs biletlerine 3 ay süreyle tavan ücret uygulaması geldi! İşte mesafeye göre ücret tablosu         
14:04
Kadir Doğulu, sessizliğini bozdu! Serra Arıtürk ile sarmaş dolaş hallerine gelen tepkilere cevap verdi Kadir Doğulu, sessizliğini bozdu! Serra Arıtürk ile sarmaş dolaş hallerine gelen tepkilere cevap verdi         
13:36
Şirinler çetesine emniyetten ağır darbe! Rehin aldıkları kişileri çelik kafeslerde tutmuşlardı, ekiplerin baskını gerçeği ortaya çıkardı Şirinler çetesine emniyetten ağır darbe! Rehin aldıkları kişileri çelik kafeslerde tutmuşlardı, ekiplerin baskını gerçeği ortaya çıkardı         
12:59
Mesleğini bırakıp köyüne döndü, 3 yılda 250 bin lira kazandı Mesleğini bırakıp köyüne döndü, 3 yılda 250 bin lira kazandı         
12:01
Aydemir Akbaş'ın Aydemir Akbaş'ın "Beyhan olmasaydı Nebahat Çehre ile evlenmek isterdim" sözlerine Nebahat Çehre'den cevap         
09:13
Hamdi Alkan'ın eşi Selen Görgüzel'den kayalıklarda hayran bırakan poz Hamdi Alkan'ın eşi Selen Görgüzel'den kayalıklarda hayran bırakan poz         
21:27
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 14.07.2021 16:35:53. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Female municipal police officers candidates tested on a difficult track - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement