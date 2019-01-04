Fener Tam Gaz

THY
EuroLeague'in lideri Fenerbahçe Beko
, 16. hafta maçında Baskonia
'yı 96-87 mağlup etti. Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Borys Ryzhyk xx, Gytis Vilius xx Fenerbahçe Beko: Ali Muhammed
xx 6, Green x 2, Datome xxx 13, Melli xxx 19, Vesely xxx 15, Kalinic x 5, Sloukas xx 13, Guduric xxx 14, Ahmet Düverioğlu
xx 6, Lauvergne x 3 Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Baskonia: Huertas xx 6, Janning xxx 10, Shields xxx 22, Voigtmann xx 7, Poirier xx 15, Vildoza xx 11, Gonzalez x, Diop x 5, Hilliard xx 11 Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic 1. Periyot: 27-25 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) Devre: 48-41 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) 3. Periyot: 75-65 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) 5 faulle çıkanlar: Poirier (Baskonia), Melli (Fenerbahçe Beko)
(İHA)