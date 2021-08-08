Fenerbahce brought Min-Jae Kim to Istanbul - Son Dakika

Fenerbahce brought South Korean football player Min-Jae Kim to Istanbul, to started transfer negotiations.

Fenerbahce Club Member of the Board of Directors Selahattin Baki and administrative manager Emir Yolac came to meet Min-Jae Kim, who arrived Istanbul Airport at 04.20. Min-Jae Kim stated that he was happy to come to Istanbul and met with coach Vitor Pereira before in his statement. The South Korean football player then left the airport to carry out health checks.