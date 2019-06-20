Ferland Mendy’s presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu
Ferland Mendy was presented as a new Real Madrid player at an event held in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu. The defender, who was voted the best full-back in Ligue 1 for the past two seasons, signed a deal that keeps him at Real until 2025.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 03:06
Ferland Mendy was presented as a new Real Madrid
player at an event held in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu. The defender, who was voted the best full-back in Ligue 1 for the past two seasons, signed a deal that keeps him at Real until 2025.
