Ferland Mendy was presented as a new Real Madrid player at an event held in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu. The defender, who was voted the best full-back in Ligue 1 for the past two seasons, signed a deal that keeps him at Real until 2025.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 03:06 
Real Madrid, Spor
