Ferland Mendy stepped out on to the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu as a Real Madrid player for the first time. After the presentation ceremony held in the presidential box, the full back posed for the media on the pitch wearing the Real Madrid kit. Mendy thanked the fans for their support by kicking balls in to the stands.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06 
Spor
