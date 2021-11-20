Festival for children held in Sirnak - Son Dakika

Provincial Directorate of National Education and Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports organized a festival with the slogan 'I am a child, I exist with my rights' in Cumhuriyet Square in Sirnak.

A festival was held for children in Cumhuriyet Square in Sirnak due to the first mid-term break in schools and the week of children's rights. Children who could not go on vacation showed great interest in the festival with their families and they participated in archery, golf, badminton, volleyball, and face painting activities at the festival, having a lot of fun. The happiness in children's eyes reflected on their faces. Children participating in the events with their families demanded that such events be held periodically. The Green Crescent, the Red Crescent, and TEMA foundation that set up a stand in the festival area informed the children about the activities of foundations and gave children various gifts. Governor of Sirnak Ali Hamza Pehlivan, Mayor Mehmet Yarka, Sirnak University Rector Prof. Dr. Mehmet Emin Erkan visited the children in the event area and spent time with them.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

----------------

-Children enjoying the festival

-Children dancing and playing

-Details