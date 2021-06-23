Firefighter rescued the cat that entered the ventilation gap - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Firefighter rescued the cat that entered the ventilation gap

23.06.2021 12:42
The cat, which entered the ventilation gap of a market in Kilis, rescued by the fire department.In Cumhuriyet Street the people who heard the sound of the kitten entering the ventilation gap in a market, asked for help from the firefighters.

The cat, which entered the ventilation gap of a market in Kilis, rescued by the fire department.

In Cumhuriyet Street the people who heard the sound of the kitten entering the ventilation gap in a market, asked for help from the firefighters. After 15 minutes of work, the cat was saved from the ventilation gap. It was learned that the cat will be taken to the municipality veterinary.

Kaynak: DHA

