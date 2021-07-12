Üye Girişi
Firefighters rescued two puppies from well - Son Dakika

Firefighters rescued two puppies from well

12.07.2021 14:10
Firefighters rescued two puppies from well, System.String[]

Firefighters rescued two puppies who had fallen into unused water well around 6 meters deep.The neighbors called the fire service after hearing the bark of a dog coming from well in the wooded region of Konyaaltı district, Ogretmenevleri 906th Street.

Firefighters rescued two puppies who had fallen into unused water well around 6 meters deep.

The neighbors called the fire service after hearing the bark of a dog coming from well in the wooded region of Konyaaltı district, Ogretmenevleri 906th Street. Two puppies were saved by firefighters who arrived quickly in the area and went down to the 6 meters well. Animal rights activists filled the well with water for the puppies who were thirsty, and then left puppies alone once they had been fed.

FOOTAGE-----------------Rescued puppies scene with firefighters

Puppies drinking water after rescue


Firefighters rescued two puppies from well
Firefighters rescued two puppies from well
Firefighters rescued two puppies from well
Firefighters rescued two puppies from well

Konyaaltı, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Firefighters rescued two puppies from well - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Masumlar Apartmanı'ndan neden ayrıldığını açıkladı: İnci'nin hikayesi tamamlanmıştı 16:12 Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Masumlar Apartmanı'ndan neden ayrıldığını açıkladı: İnci'nin hikayesi tamamlanmıştı Kabus üstüne kabus! Hindistan'da ortaya çıkan Kappa varyantı ülkeleri alarma geçirdi 15:49 Kabus üstüne kabus! Hindistan'da ortaya çıkan Kappa varyantı ülkeleri alarma geçirdi 5 yıldızlı termal otel bir kez daha icradan satışa çıktı 15:15 5 yıldızlı termal otel bir kez daha icradan satışa çıktı
Bayram öncesi otel rezervasyonlarında patlama yaşandı! Turizmciler uyardı 14:47 Bayram öncesi otel rezervasyonlarında patlama yaşandı! Turizmciler uyardı Zonguldak'ın 45 yıllık hayali gerçek olacak! 30 dakikalık yol 5 dakikaya düşüyor 14:21 Zonguldak'ın 45 yıllık hayali gerçek olacak! 30 dakikalık yol 5 dakikaya düşüyor Cumhurbaşkanlığı karış karış bu belgeleri arıyordu! Kadıköy'deki sahaf Osmanlı arşivinin kayıp belgelerini 25 yıl önce çöpte bulmuş 14:00 Cumhurbaşkanlığı karış karış bu belgeleri arıyordu! Kadıköy'deki sahaf Osmanlı arşivinin kayıp belgelerini 25 yıl önce çöpte bulmuş
İstanbul'un göbeğinde akıl almaz görüntüler! Genç kadını sokak ortasında tekme tokat dövdüler 13:41 İstanbul'un göbeğinde akıl almaz görüntüler! Genç kadını sokak ortasında tekme tokat dövdüler Eski sevgilisine müstehcen görüntüleriyle şantaj yapmıştı! Videoyu arkadaşına da izletmiş 13:37 Eski sevgilisine müstehcen görüntüleriyle şantaj yapmıştı! Videoyu arkadaşına da izletmiş

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:14 CHP, "Adayımız Kılıçdaroğlu'dur" dedi, Akşener'den yanıt gecikmedi: Saygıyla karşılarım
16:04 Rezaletin böylesi! Yıldız futbolcuya mide bulandıran saldırı
15:49 Kabus üstüne kabus! Hindistan'da ortaya çıkan Kappa varyantı ülkeleri alarma geçirdi
15:36 Yaptığı yanına kar kalmadı! Türk bayrağını yırtıp üzerine basan kadın tutuklandı
15:31 Caner Erkin ve Mert Hakan Youtube'u salladı! Eğlenceli anlar taraftarın beğenisini topladı
15:03 4 Büyükler buluşuyor! Başkanlar sorunları canlı yayında tartışacak
14:54 Metropoll Araştırması'nın erken seçim anketinden çıkan sonuç şaşkınlık yarattı, MHP en çok oy kaybeden parti oldu
14:02 Transferlerine hız kesmeden devam eden Beşiktaş, eski Galatasaraylı Bruma'ya imza attırıyor
13:45 İngilizler yine olay çıkardı! Bu kez 14-15 yaşlarındaki bir taraftarı öldüresiye dövdüler
13:41 İstanbul'un göbeğinde akıl almaz görüntüler! Genç kadını sokak ortasında tekme tokat dövdüler
CHP, CHP, "Adayımız Kılıçdaroğlu'dur" dedi, Akşener'den yanıt gecikmedi: Saygıyla karşılarım         
16:15
Rezaletin böylesi! Yıldız futbolcuya mide bulandıran saldırı Rezaletin böylesi! Yıldız futbolcuya mide bulandıran saldırı         
16:05
Yaptığı yanına kar kalmadı! Türk bayrağını yırtıp üzerine basan kadın tutuklandı Yaptığı yanına kar kalmadı! Türk bayrağını yırtıp üzerine basan kadın tutuklandı         
15:36
Metropoll Araştırması'nın erken seçim anketinden çıkan sonuç şaşkınlık yarattı, MHP en çok oy kaybeden parti oldu Metropoll Araştırması'nın erken seçim anketinden çıkan sonuç şaşkınlık yarattı, MHP en çok oy kaybeden parti oldu         
14:55
İsrail zulmü bitmiyor! Kurşunların hedefi olan Filistinli genç, canlı yayın açarak yardım istedi: Allah aşkına, ben buradayım İsrail zulmü bitmiyor! Kurşunların hedefi olan Filistinli genç, canlı yayın açarak yardım istedi: Allah aşkına, ben buradayım         
14:35
Transferlerine hız kesmeden devam eden Beşiktaş, eski Galatasaraylı Bruma'ya imza attırıyor Transferlerine hız kesmeden devam eden Beşiktaş, eski Galatasaraylı Bruma'ya imza attırıyor         
14:03
Şevval Sam ve Olgun Şimşek, vefat eden Hasan Saltık için düet yaptı Şevval Sam ve Olgun Şimşek, vefat eden Hasan Saltık için düet yaptı         
13:43
SAS Holding önünde eylem! Yüksek kar vaadiyle büyük paralar yatırıp mağdur oldular SAS Holding önünde eylem! Yüksek kar vaadiyle büyük paralar yatırıp mağdur oldular         
13:38
13 yaşındaki çocuğun gözünün önünde boğulduğunu gören Işın Karaca yıkıldı: Kendimi hiç bu kadar işe yaramaz hissetmemiştim 13 yaşındaki çocuğun gözünün önünde boğulduğunu gören Işın Karaca yıkıldı: Kendimi hiç bu kadar işe yaramaz hissetmemiştim         
13:34
Çorumlu çiftçi tarlasını sürerken aslan ve kartal figürlü objeler buldu, ekipler dönemini araştıracak Çorumlu çiftçi tarlasını sürerken aslan ve kartal figürlü objeler buldu, ekipler dönemini araştıracak         
13:23
Bisikleti çalınan çocuğun gözyaşları yürek parçaladı! Hırsızlara sitem etti: Babam halde 3 kuruş para kazanıyor, ona da göz koyuyorlar Bisikleti çalınan çocuğun gözyaşları yürek parçaladı! Hırsızlara sitem etti: Babam halde 3 kuruş para kazanıyor, ona da göz koyuyorlar         
13:22
ABD'de kaçırılan Yasemin'den kötü haber geldi! Cansız bedeni ormanlık alanda bulundu ABD'de kaçırılan Yasemin'den kötü haber geldi! Cansız bedeni ormanlık alanda bulundu         
13:13
Yüreklerin ağza geldiği an! Kaçan boğa, sahibini altına alıp ezdi Yüreklerin ağza geldiği an! Kaçan boğa, sahibini altına alıp ezdi         
12:36
Yere yatırdıkları genci tekme ve yumruklarla dövdüler! Öfkeli grubun dehşet saçtığı anlar kamerada Yere yatırdıkları genci tekme ve yumruklarla dövdüler! Öfkeli grubun dehşet saçtığı anlar kamerada         
11:49
Yakın çevresine Yakın çevresine "Kaan'a tahammülüm kalmadı" demiş! Hadise, yeni sevgilisine ilanı aşk etti         
11:42
ABD 108 yıl sonra 56 dereceyle cehennemi yaşıyor! Ormanlar alev alev yanmaya başladı ABD 108 yıl sonra 56 dereceyle cehennemi yaşıyor! Ormanlar alev alev yanmaya başladı         
11:16
Vatandaşlar görür görmez fark etti! Cem Garipoğlu'nun ailesi paylaşımı silmek zorunda kaldı Vatandaşlar görür görmez fark etti! Cem Garipoğlu'nun ailesi paylaşımı silmek zorunda kaldı         
19:11
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 12.07.2021 16:21:46. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Firefighters rescued two puppies from well - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement