Firefighters rescued two puppies from well - Son Dakika

Firefighters rescued two puppies who had fallen into unused water well around 6 meters deep.

The neighbors called the fire service after hearing the bark of a dog coming from well in the wooded region of Konyaaltı district, Ogretmenevleri 906th Street. Two puppies were saved by firefighters who arrived quickly in the area and went down to the 6 meters well. Animal rights activists filled the well with water for the puppies who were thirsty, and then left puppies alone once they had been fed.

FOOTAGE-----------------Rescued puppies scene with firefighters

Puppies drinking water after rescue