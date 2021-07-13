First journey after 1.5 years with the Eastern Express - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
13.07.2021 14:05
The Eastern Express, which could not be carried out for 1.5 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, started yesterday. First expedition was made from Kars to Ankara with 40 passengers.In Kars, the last stop of the Eastern Express, the first train was sent off to Ankara with 40 passengers.

The Eastern Express, which could not be carried out for 1.5 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, started yesterday. First expedition was made from Kars to Ankara with 40 passengers.

In Kars, the last stop of the Eastern Express, the first train was sent off to Ankara with 40 passengers. The expeditions were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic on 28 March 2020. The Eastern Express continues to be the center of attention of foreign tourists coming to Turkey for years.

STOPS IN SEVEN PROVINCIAL CAPITALS

The Eastern Express is an overnight passenger train operated by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD). The train runs 1,310 km (814 miles) from Ankara Railway Station to Kars Railway Station. The Eastern Express stops in 7 provincial capitals: Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan, Erzurum and Kars.

(PHOTOS)


Kaynak: DHA

