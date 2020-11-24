Fiscal expansion needed to sustain demand - ECB's Schnabel - Son Dakika

Fiscal expansion needed to sustain demand - ECB's Schnabel

24.11.2020 17:04
Fiscal expansion needed to sustain demand - ECB's Schnabel, System.String[]

Member of the European Central Bank's (ECB) Executive Board Isabel Schnabel stated on Tuesday that "significant uncertainty about future income prospects can be expected to prevail for some time" even though news about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines "provides light at the end of...

Member of the European Central Bank's (ECB) Executive Board Isabel Schnabel stated on Tuesday that "significant uncertainty about future income prospects can be expected to prevail for some time" even though news about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines "provides light at the end of the tunnel."

This is why fiscal expansion is "indispensable in order to sustain demand and mitigate the long-term costs of the crisis," she explained.

Schnabel also discussed the possible policy directions in light of the current low inflation in the euro area. "By accepting a somewhat slower return of inflation towards their aim, and by focusing more on the duration of policy support, central banks may effectively mitigate potential risks to financial stability arising from a more intense usage of their policy instruments in the pursuit of their mandate," she said.


European Central Bank, Güncel, Son Dakika

- Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Fiscal expansion needed to sustain demand - ECB's Schnabel - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR

Son Dakika

Arınç'ın istifasını duyuran İletişim Başkanlığı, "Görevinden affını talep etti" ifadesini değiştirerek yeni paylaşım yaptı El Bab'da bomba yüklü araçla saldırı: 5 ölü, 18 yaralı Amasya elmasına Afrika'dan talip çıktı 17 futbolcusu koronavirüse yakalanan Çorum FK, Türkiye Kupası'ndaki Altınordu maçına çıkamayacak Isparta'da bu köye muhtar dayanmıyor! 5'inci muhtar "inşaattan düştüm" diyerek istifa etti Son Dakika! Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hakkındaki dokunulmazlık açıklamalarına sert yanıt: Eğer kaldırmazsanız namertsiniz, vatan hainisiniz Sokaklarda tek başına yaşıyordu! Cansız bedeni dere kenarında bulundu Kış iyice yüzünü gösteriyor! Meteoroloji il il kar ve fırtına uyarısında bulundu
2. Lig ekibi Turgutluspor, deplasmanda Denizlispor'u 2-1 yenerek kupadan eledi 2. Lig ekibi Turgutluspor, deplasmanda Denizlispor'u 2-1 yenerek kupadan eledi         
17:05
Melih Gökçek'ten Arınç'ın istifası hakkında ilk yorum: Bence yetmez Melih Gökçek'ten Arınç'ın istifası hakkında ilk yorum: Bence yetmez         
16:44
Arınç'ın istifa metninde dikkat çeken ifadeler var: Yargı, ekonomi ve başka alanlarda reformlara ihtiyaç var Arınç'ın istifa metninde dikkat çeken ifadeler var: Yargı, ekonomi ve başka alanlarda reformlara ihtiyaç var         
16:03
Son Dakika! Bülent Arınç, Cumhurbaşkanlığı Yüksek İstişare Kurulu üyeliğinden istifa etti Son Dakika! Bülent Arınç, Cumhurbaşkanlığı Yüksek İstişare Kurulu üyeliğinden istifa etti         
15:50
Sosyal medya devi Facebook, İzmirli depremzedeler için 1 milyon TL'lik yardım yapacak Sosyal medya devi Facebook, İzmirli depremzedeler için 1 milyon TL'lik yardım yapacak         
15:39
Ordu Kurul Kalesi'nde 2 bin yıllık büstler ve 300 basamaklı merdiven bulundu Ordu Kurul Kalesi'nde 2 bin yıllık büstler ve 300 basamaklı merdiven bulundu         
14:55
Azerbaycan şehidinin kabrinde Galatasaray bayrağı dalgalanıyor Azerbaycan şehidinin kabrinde Galatasaray bayrağı dalgalanıyor         
14:36
Aleyna Çakır'ın ölümünün baş şüphelisi Ümitcan Uygun'dan akılalmaz sözler: Kudurun Aleyna Çakır'ın ölümünün baş şüphelisi Ümitcan Uygun'dan akılalmaz sözler: Kudurun         
14:11
Kanunu Sultan Süleyman döneminde yaptırılan tespih otomobil fiyatına satıldı Kanunu Sultan Süleyman döneminde yaptırılan tespih otomobil fiyatına satıldı         
13:54
Kadın yolcusunu taciz edip Kadın yolcusunu taciz edip "Sana ev açarım" diyen minibüs şoförüne 9,5 yıl hapis istemi         
13:53
Kurtlar Vadisi'nin Orhan'ı Devrim Parscan hayatını kaybetti Kurtlar Vadisi'nin Orhan'ı Devrim Parscan hayatını kaybetti         
13:49
Papa, Uygur Türklerini 'zulüm altındaki' halklar arasında saydı! Çin 'asılsız' diyerek tepki gösterdi Papa, Uygur Türklerini 'zulüm altındaki' halklar arasında saydı! Çin 'asılsız' diyerek tepki gösterdi         
13:45
Daireleri gezme bahanesiyle inşaata giren kadın, intihara kalkıştı Daireleri gezme bahanesiyle inşaata giren kadın, intihara kalkıştı         
12:58
Ünlü oyuncu Ceyda Ateş karnı burnunda pozuyla güzel haberi verdi: Yarın doğum var Ünlü oyuncu Ceyda Ateş karnı burnunda pozuyla güzel haberi verdi: Yarın doğum var         
12:46
Berdan Mardini, çocuklarıyla verdiği poza gelen yorumlara kızdı: Bırakın bu yobazlıkları Berdan Mardini, çocuklarıyla verdiği poza gelen yorumlara kızdı: Bırakın bu yobazlıkları         
12:11
Tecavüzle suçlanan profesöre, 'uygunsuz tedavi'den meslekten men cezası verilmiş Tecavüzle suçlanan profesöre, 'uygunsuz tedavi'den meslekten men cezası verilmiş         
12:05
Numarasını alana kadar yolcu kadını taciz eden minibüs şoförü, Numarasını alana kadar yolcu kadını taciz eden minibüs şoförü, "Sana ev açarım" vaadinde bulunmuş         
09:51
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.11.2020 17:26:44. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Fiscal expansion needed to sustain demand - ECB's Schnabel - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei