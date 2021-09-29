Football legend Pele's physical therapy continues - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
29.09.2021 11:00
Brazilian legendary football player Pele's health is improving.Pele, who was operated on in a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after a suspicious lesion was detected in his right colon, is treated daily with a special treatment method accompanied by physiotherapists.

Pele, who was operated on in a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after a suspicious lesion was detected in his right colon, is treated daily with a special treatment method accompanied by physiotherapists. The 80-year-old legend, whose health is improving day by day and his morale is high, continues his treatment playing with a ball in the hospital room with the paramedics.

(PHOTOS)

Footage:

Pele playing ball with paramedics in the hospital room


