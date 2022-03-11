Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya - Son Dakika

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a bilateral meeting in Antalya, Turkey.

Before the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which will be officially opened at 14.30 in Antalya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg, who came to Antalya by plane last night, was greeted by Minister Cavusoglu this morning at the NEST Congress Center, where the forum will be held. Cavusoglu showed Stoltenberg the halls where the meetings will be held. Later, Stoltenberg and Cavusoglu held a bilateral meeting. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also is expected to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

