Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya

11.03.2022 12:35
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a bilateral meeting in Antalya, Turkey.Before the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which will be officially opened at 14.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a bilateral meeting in Antalya, Turkey.

Before the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which will be officially opened at 14.30 in Antalya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg, who came to Antalya by plane last night, was greeted by Minister Cavusoglu this morning at the NEST Congress Center, where the forum will be held. Cavusoglu showed Stoltenberg the halls where the meetings will be held. Later, Stoltenberg and Cavusoglu held a bilateral meeting. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also is expected to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(PHOTOS)


Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya
YORUMLAR
500
Çavuşoğlu, NATO Genel Sekreteri Stoltenberg ile Karadağ ve Kuzey Makedonyalı mevkidaşlarıyla görüştü Çavuşoğlu, NATO Genel Sekreteri Stoltenberg ile Karadağ ve Kuzey Makedonyalı mevkidaşlarıyla görüştü Antalya Diplomasi Forumu başlıyor (2) Antalya Diplomasi Forumu başlıyor (2)

Jens Stoltenberg, Antalya, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya - Son Dakika


Son Dakika
12:36 İrlandalı vekil sessiz kalmadı! Avrupa'ya ırkçılık dersi: Ukrayna ve Afganistan'a çifte standart uyguluyorsunuz
12:27 Başrolde dev markalar var! A101, BİM ve Migros'a ait yağlar, toptancılarda bekliyormuş
12:23 Luis Suarez'den Galatasaray için skandal yorum! Barcelona taraftarı çok sinirlendi
12:22 Vladimir Putin: Orta Doğu'da Ukrayna'ya karşı savaşmak için 16 bin kişilik ordu hazır
12:02 YouTube'da içerik üreten fenomen Tolunay Ören, ilk kazancını açıkladı
11:57 Galatasaray, İspanya'da mahsur kalınca derbinin ertelenmesini talep etti!
11:57 Uzmanlar uyardı! Bu gece ile Pazar arası İstanbul'da Sibirya soğukları hissedilecek
11:22 Rus limanlarında bekleyen 18 gemiden 17'si kalkış yaptı
11:31 Putin'den yeni hamle! Rusya'dan çekilen şirketlerin mallarına el koymaya hazırlanıyor
11:27 Galatasaray olumsuz hava koşulları nedeniyle İspanya'da mahsur kaldı!
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 11.03.2022 12:41:36. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met in Antalya - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement