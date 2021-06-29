Forest fire in Marmaris detected by UAV's - Son Dakika

The wildfire, began in the Marmaris district of Mugla city and was extinguished 50 meters before the LPG tank of the 5-star hotel, was detected from a distance of 57 kilometers with the unmanned aerial vehicle used by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry against forest fires. DHA reached the recorded footage of the first moments of the wildfire.

The wildfire, believed to have started with the sparks emitted from energy transmission lines in a forest area covered with red pine trees in Marmaris, threatening settlements and hotels, was extinguished after 8 hours. In the fire, in which temporary forest worker Görkem Hasdemir (32) martyred, 110 hectares of land, the size of 150 football fields, were damaged. The disaster was prevented by extinguishing the flames 50 meters before the LPG tank of the 5-star hotel in the fire, where helicopters made 320 sorties.

UAV DETECTED FROM 57 KMIt turned out that the wildfire was detected from a distance of 57 kilometers with a heat-sensitive UAV used by the ministry against forest fires. DHA reached the image recorded by the unmanned aerial vehicle as soon as the smoke first started to rise in the area close to the settlements. According to the footage, the UAV, which first detected the temperature from 57 kilometers, approached the area and transmitted the images it recorded live to the fire control center in Ankara and other fire centers in the region. While the images recorded by the UAV when it first detected the fire were in the form of dots, the image regarding the size of the fire became clearer as it approached the area. After the first detection of the UAV, the officials in the region were sent to the area, and the fire was intervened in as little as 10 minutes, and the flames that could affect larger areas, including the LPG tank of the hotel, were extinguished.THREE MORE UAVS ADDED THIS YEAROn the other hand, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry started using UAVs, which have an impact on forest fires, for the first time last year. Three drones were purchased at the beginning of the year; they started to be used in Adana, Antalya, and Muğla. UAVs, which take to the sky from the morning hours, monitor the forested areas until late hours. The images transmitted live by the UAVs from the areas of responsibility are watched moment by moment by the officers in the fire control centers. It was stated that the UAVs aim to detect forest fires early, as in the Marmaris fire.

