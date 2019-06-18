Free-Kicks: Mario Rui Vs Cagliari
1 saat önce
Take a look at Mario Rui's excellent free-kick against Cagliari in the Serie A. The Portuguese left-back curls the ball up and over the wall into the right hand corner, leaving goalkeeper Alessio Cragno rooted to the sport. The injury-time free kick topped off a 5-0 thumping on the road for Napoli.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06
