Free-Kicks: Mario Rui Vs Cagliari

1 saat önce

Take a look at Mario Rui's excellent free-kick against Cagliari in the Serie A. The Portuguese left-back curls the ball up and over the wall into the right hand corner, leaving goalkeeper Alessio Cragno rooted to the sport. The injury-time free kick topped off a 5-0 thumping on the road for Napoli.

Kaynak: Dugout

