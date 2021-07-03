GeForce Now platformuna 11 yeni oyun eklendi!

Nvidia tarafından sunulan üç bulut oyun servisi GeForce Now, platformuna 11 yeni oyunu dahil etti. iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, Mac, Chromebook ve TV gibi cihazlarda hizmete açık bulunan bulut oyun hizmeti, güçlü bilgisayara ihtiyaç duymadan sadece hızlı internet bağlantısı ile oyunseverlere üst düzey bir oyun deneyimi sunuyor.
2015 yılında piyasaya sürülen GeForce Now kütüphanesini her geçen gün genişletmeye devam ediyor. Bulut hizmeti Temmuz ayı dahil olmak üzere platformundaki toplam içerik sayısını 950'nin üzerine taşıdı.
TEMMUZ AYINDA 36 YENİ OYUN PLATFORMA EKLENİYOR
GeForce Now, kullanıcılarının yüzünü güldürmeye devam ediyor. Temmuz ayı boyunca 36 yeni yapım platform aracılığıyla oyuncularla buluşacak. Bu hafta verilen 11 oyun arasında; Eternal Return: Black Survival ve Epic Games Store'da haftanın ücretsiz oyunu The Spectrum Retail bulunuyor.
GEFORCE NOW BÜNYESİNE BU HAFTA EKLENEN OYUNLAR
- The Spectrum Retreat (Epic Games Store'da ücretsiz)
- Eternal Return: Black Survival ( Steam'de erken erişimde)
- Castle Flipper (Steam)
- EARTH DEFENCE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (Steam)
- Fishing: Barents Sea (Steam)
- Not Tonight (Steam)
- Opus Magnum (Steam)
- Slipways (Steam)
- SoulWorker (Steam)
- Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom (Steam)
- Ziggurat 2 (Steam)
TEMMUZ AYI İÇERİSİNDE EKLENECEK OYUNLAR
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND (Steam)
- Alchemist Adventure (Steam)
- Battlezone Combat Commander (Steam)
- Black Skylands (Steam)
- BUSTAFELLOWS (Steam)
- Cris Tales (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Disgaea 2 PC (Steam)
- Evil Genius (Steam)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Steam)
- GRAVEN (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Epic Games Store)
- Orcs Must Die 3 (Steam)
- Retro Machina (Steam)
- Slipways (Epic Games Store)
- Starbase (Steam)
- Swords of Legends Online (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Steam)
- TrackMania 2 Canyon (Ubisoft Connect ve Steam)
- Trials Fusion (Ubisoft Connect)
- Unity of Command II (Steam)
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Ys Origin (Steam)
- Ys: Memories of Celceta (Steam)
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Steam)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
GEFORCE NOW BÜNYESİNE KATILAN EK YAPIMLAR
- Beyond Good & Evil (Steam)
- Chivalry 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Industries of Titan (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Iron Harvest (Epic Games Store)
- LEGO Builder's Journey (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Overcooked! 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Panzer Corps 2 (Epic Games Store)
- PowerWash Simulator (Steam)
- Sabotaj (Steam, sadece Avrupa'da etkin)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon (Ubisoft Connect)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown (Ubisoft Connect)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction (Ubisoft Connect)
- World of Warships (Epic Games Store)