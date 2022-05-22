General Directorate of Public Health: No case of monkeypox in Turkey - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

General Directorate of Public Health: No case of monkeypox in Turkey

22.05.2022 15:43
General Directorate of Public Health: No case of monkeypox in Turkey

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health announced that no cases of monkeypox have been seen in Turkey so far.

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health announced that no cases of monkeypox have been seen in Turkey so far.

In a written statement from the General Directorate, it is said, "Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that originates from wild animals such as rodents and primates and is sometimes transmitted to humans. It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family. Most human cases have been seen in Central and West Africa, where the disease is endemic. Monkeypox can be transmitted by droplet exposure through contact and inhaled large droplets. The disease is usually self-limited and symptoms usually resolve spontaneously within 14 to 21 days. Developments related to monkeypox disease are closely followed by the Department of Infectious Diseases and Early Warning of General Directorate of Public Health, by exchanging information with the international focal points of other countries within the scope of the World Health Organization, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) notifications and International Health Regulations. No cases have been seen in our country so far."


YORUMLAR
500
Sağlık Bakanlığı Türkiye'de bugüne kadar 'maymun çiçeği' vakası görülmediğini bildirdi Sağlık Bakanlığı Türkiye'de bugüne kadar 'maymun çiçeği' vakası görülmediğini bildirdi Prof. Dr. Oğuztürk'ten Maymun Çiçeği Virüsü açıklaması: 'Şu an itibariyle panik yapacak bir durum söz konusu değil' Prof. Dr. Oğuztürk'ten Maymun Çiçeği Virüsü açıklaması: 'Şu an itibariyle panik yapacak bir durum söz konusu değil'
Kaynak: DHA

The General, Monkeypox, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Güncel General Directorate of Public Health: No case of monkeypox in Turkey - Son Dakika


Son Dakika
15:29 25 yaşındaki anne, 6 yaşındaki kızını parçalara ayırarak öldürdü
15:18 Turuncu listede aranan "Mirza" kod adlı PKK'lı terörist Ayhan İnalhan öldürüldü
15:10 Bebeğinin üşümemesi için ısıtıcıyı açtı, evi kısa sürede alevler sardı
15:06 WhatsApp iOS 10 ve iOS 11 işletim sistemleri desteğini kaldırıyor! 24 Ekim'den itibaren telefonlarda çalışmayacak
14:42 "Bitcoin Safiye" serbest kaldı, dolandırdığı komşusu harekete geçti! Mahkemeye itirazda bulundu
14:36 İstinat duvarı çökmesi sonucu bir kişi hayatını kaybetmişti! Somer Sivrioğlu, restoranını kapatma kararı aldı
14:12 Abdülhamid'in torunu Meral Akşener hakkında konuştu: Biz geriye dönersek siz deliye dönersiniz
13:36 ABD Büyükelçiliği, CHP mitingiyle ilgili Türkiye'de bulunan vatandaşlarını uyardı, Dışişleri Bakanlığı ve Emniyet'ten misilleme geldi
13:13 63 yaşındaki seyyar satıcı, kredi talebi onaylanmayınca yaşamına son verdi
13:05 "Aldatıldığınızı ilk nasıl anladınız?" sorusuna bir kadının verdiği yanıt sosyal medyada viral oldu
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 22.05.2022 15:48:24. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: General Directorate of Public Health: No case of monkeypox in Turkey - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement