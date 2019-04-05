Global Data Panaroma

The data released on Friday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:
ASIA
Japan:
-Leading indicators were 97.4 in February, slightly above the 97.3 expectation.
EUROPE
Germany:
-In February industrial production was 0.7 percent on a monthly basis, above the 0.5 percent expectation and the annual industrial production fell to minus 0.4 percent from minus 2.7 percent in January.
France:
-Foreign trade deficit was minus 4 billion euros in February, below the minus 4.8 billion euros.
US
-Unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in March, parallel to the expectation. - Istanbul
