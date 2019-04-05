Global Data Panaroma

The data released on Friday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: ASIAJapan: -Leading indicators were 97.4 in February, slightly above the 97.3 expectation. EUROPEGermany: -In February industrial production was 0.7 percent on a monthly basis, above the 0.

The data released on Friday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:



ASIA



Japan:



-Leading indicators were 97.4 in February, slightly above the 97.3 expectation.



EUROPE



Germany:



-In February industrial production was 0.7 percent on a monthly basis, above the 0.5 percent expectation and the annual industrial production fell to minus 0.4 percent from minus 2.7 percent in January.



France:



-Foreign trade deficit was minus 4 billion euros in February, below the minus 4.8 billion euros.



US



-Unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in March, parallel to the expectation. - Istanbul

Son Dakika » Güncel » Haber Haber Yayın Tarihi : Kaynak: DHA

ÖZULAŞ Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Sedat Şahin'den Ekrem İmamoğlu'na Anıtkabir Eleştirisi

AK Parti'li Ali İhsan Yavuz: Aradaki Fark 18 Binin Altına İndi

Mehmet Günsür, AK Parti'nin Seçim Talebini Tiye Aldı!

İmamoğlu, Geçersiz Oy Sayımına İlişkin Son Durumu Paylaştı