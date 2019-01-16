Global Data Panorama

– The data released on Tuesday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPEUKHeadline rate of output annual inflation 2.5 percent (3.0 percent)The annual growth of prices in the manufacturing 3.7 percent (5.3 percent)The monthly rate of output inflation fell by 0.

– The data released on Tuesday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:



EUROPE



UK



Headline rate of output annual inflation 2.5 percent (3.0 percent)



The annual growth of prices in the manufacturing 3.7 percent (5.3 percent)



The monthly rate of output inflation fell by 0.3 percent (0.43 percent).



Prices for petroleum products fell 4.7 percent.



Prices diesel and gas oil fell 4.1 percent.



Petroleum products monthly 0.38 percent.



Petroleum products annual 5.1 percent.



USA



US MBA mortgage applications +13.5 percent vs +23.5 percent prior



Purchase index 278.5 vs 255.5 prior



Market index 411.8 vs 362.7 prior



Refinancing index 1,172.4 vs 987.9 prior



30-year mortgage rate 4.74% vs 4.74% prior



API Weekly Crude Oil Stock -0.56 M -6.27 M



MBA Mortgage Applications 13.50% 23.50%



Price Index (MoM) -0.60% -0.90%



Import Price Index (MoM) -1.00% -1.60%



Export Price Index (YoY) 1.10% 1.80%



Import Price Index (YoY) -0.60% 0.70% - Istanbul

Son Dakika » Ekonomi » Haber Haber Yayın Tarihi : Kaynak: DHA

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Berat Albayrak Duyurdu: 100 Milyon Ton Ürettik, Hedef Tutturuldu

İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Mevlüt Uysal, Yeni Metro ve Metrobüs Hatlarının Güzergahlarını Açıkladı

Avrupa, Rusya'dan İthal Ettiği S-400 Sopasının İsminin Değişmesini İstedi

Youtube Tehlikeli Şakalar İçeren Videoları Yasakladı