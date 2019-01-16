Son Dakika Haberleri: Global Data Panorama

The data released on Tuesday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPEUKHeadline rate of output annual inflation 2.5 percent (3.0 percent)The annual growth of prices in the manufacturing 3.7 percent (5.3 percent)The monthly rate of output inflation fell by 0.

– The data released on Tuesday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:

EUROPE

UK

Headline rate of output annual inflation 2.5 percent (3.0 percent)

The annual growth of prices in the manufacturing 3.7 percent (5.3 percent)

The monthly rate of output inflation fell by 0.3 percent (0.43 percent).

Prices for petroleum products fell 4.7 percent.

Prices diesel and gas oil fell 4.1 percent.

Petroleum products monthly 0.38 percent.

Petroleum products annual 5.1 percent.

USA

US MBA mortgage applications +13.5 percent vs +23.5 percent prior

Purchase index 278.5 vs 255.5 prior

Market index 411.8 vs 362.7 prior

Refinancing index 1,172.4 vs 987.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.74% vs 4.74% prior

API Weekly Crude Oil Stock -0.56 M   -6.27 M

MBA Mortgage Applications 13.50%   23.50%

Price Index (MoM)  -0.60%  -0.90%

Import Price Index (MoM) -1.00%  -1.60%

Export Price Index (YoY) 1.10%   1.80%

Import Price Index (YoY) -0.60%   0.70% - Istanbul

