Global data panorama

The data released on Monday which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPE

The data released on Monday which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:

EUROPE

IFO expectations survey fell to 91.3 points in August from 92.2 points in July.

IFO business climate survey fell to 94.3 points in August from 95.7 points in July.

IFO current assessment survey fell to 97.3 points in August from 99.4 points in July.

US

Durable goods orders rose by 2.1 percent in July, after an increase of 1.9 percent in June.

