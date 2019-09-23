Global data panorama

The data released on Monday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:

EUROPE

France:

In September, Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.3, 51.6 and 51.3, respectively, below the 51.2, 53.2 and 52.7 expectation.

Germany:

In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 49.1, 52.5 and 41.4, respectively, below the 51.4, 54.3 and 44 expectation.

Eurozone:

In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.4, 45.6 and 52, respectively, below the 51.9, 47.3 and 53.3 expectation.

US

In September, Manufacturing PMI and Composite PMI rose to 51 each, above the 50.3 and 49.6 expectation, while Services PMI fell to 50.9, below the 51.5 expectation.