Son Dakika Haberleri: Global data panorama
Son Dakika Güncel Haber

Global data panorama

57 dakika önce

The data released on Monday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPEFrance: In September, Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.3, 51.6 and 51.3, respectively, below the 51.2, 53.2 and 52.7 expectation.

Global data panorama, System.String[]

The data released on Monday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:

EUROPE

France:

In September, Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.3, 51.6 and 51.3, respectively, below the 51.2, 53.2 and 52.7 expectation.

Germany:

In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 49.1, 52.5 and 41.4, respectively, below the 51.4, 54.3 and 44 expectation.

Eurozone:

In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.4, 45.6 and 52, respectively, below the 51.9, 47.3 and 53.3 expectation.

US

In September, Manufacturing PMI and Composite PMI rose to 51 each, above the 50.3 and 49.6 expectation, while Services PMI fell to 50.9, below the 51.5 expectation.

Güncel

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 23.09.2019 06:05 Kaynak: DHA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



İmamoğlu'ndan Devlet Bahçeli mesajı: Acil şifalar dilerim
Usta sanatçı Ahmet Kaya'nın hayatını anlatan İki Gözüm filminin çekimleri ailenin karşı çıkmasına rağmen başladı Mardin'de kalem şeklinde 8 kimyasal fünye ele geçirildi CHP'den ihraç edilen Öztürk Yılmaz yeni parti kuracağını duyurdu

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Dakika
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 23.9.2019 19:02:17. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Global data panorama
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]