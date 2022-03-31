Got stuck in the channel he entered for theft, he reacted to those who did not help - Son Dakika

Dursun Akis (59) got stuck in the cable channel he entered for theft in Antalya.

The incident took place at around 13.00 at Gazi Boulevard in Muratpasa city. Those who saw Dursun Akis was in the 2-meter-deep cable channel called the 112 Emergency Call Center. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the area upon notice. Meanwhile, Akis who was struggling to get out of the channel reacted to those who did not help him by saying "I am guilty or not, so what? Help me get out of the channel". Later Akis was taken out of the channel by the teams that were dispatched to the address and taken to the police station.

