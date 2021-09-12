Grandma Recipe: 40 kinds of handmade vinegar - Son Dakika

Saniye Ildeniz, from ELAZIG, makes 40 kinds of vinegar with the traditional method she learned from her grandmother. Ildeniz said, "I export 40 kinds of vinegar I make to European countries by cargo. Those who consume my vinegar do not get sick easily."

Saniye İldeniz has been making 40 kinds of vinegar with herbs she has collected from the mountains for 40 years, using the traditional methods her grandmother taught. Ildeniz, which sells through the social media account during the pandemic period, sends vinegar to European countries, especially Turkey. Vinegar, which is difficult to make, finds buyers between 55 and 130 Turkish liras. Saniye İldeniz stated that she started making vinegar by being influenced by her grandmother and said, "Vinegar was made in our house. Even then, it was made in big jars and they were tied to the columns in the house so that it would not fall over. My grandmother believed that vinegar was the main potion for all kinds of sickness."

'TANTUR METHOD'

İldeniz said:

"I started making vinegar from everything I could think of. My late grandmother taught me. She would take me with her when she walked on mountains, she taught me every plant. I can count 30-40 varieties. I don't count fruit vinegar because almost everyone makes it. The important thing is plant vinegar. I learned from my grandmother. I make the traditional tantur method. Due to the pandemic, I also set up a social media page. I send it to all European countries. Vinegar is actually like a baby you just gave birth to. There are many stages. Dandelion, pear, plum, apricot, peach, quince, acorn hawthorn flower, hawthorn, golden grass, rosehip, lemon balm, thyme, sage, rose, apple, olive leaf, blackberry, mulberry leaf, green tea, fig, pomegranate, venison, thistle seed, hibiscus, dried mulberry, basil, mint, garlic, onion, nettle seed, walnut."