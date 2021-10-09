1600-year-old mosaics unearthed in Stratonikeia in Mugla - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
09.10.2021
1 600-year-old mosaics were found during the ongoing excavations in the ancient city of Stratonikeia in Yatagan district of Mugla. The presence of geometric and herbal ornaments on mosaics made with colored stones drew attention. Excavation work in the region continues.

Stratonikeia Ancient City is known as the place where Carians gathered before the Hellenistic period. The ancient city, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List and stated as the largest marble city in the world, contains traces of Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Anatolian principalities, Ottoman, and Republican periods. The oldest findings in Stratonikeia date back to  3,000 years BC. During the excavations in the ancient city, which is also known as the 'City of Gladiators' due to the fact that it housed the largest sports school in the region in the past, 1600-year-old mosaics belonging to the Carian civilization began to be unearthed. Mosaics are taken under protection after a fine cleaning process. The presence of geometric and herbal ornaments on mosaics made with colored stones draws attention.

