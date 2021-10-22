188 illegal immigrants caught in Van in Turkey - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
22.10.2021 12:05
188 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan were caught in the operation carried out by gendarmerie teams in the Ozalp district of VAN.Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams carried out an operation behind the border line of Yukari Tulgali Neighborhood in Ozalp district at around 13.

188 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan were caught in the operation carried out by gendarmerie teams in the Ozalp district of VAN.

Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams carried out an operation behind the border line of Yukari Tulgali Neighborhood in Ozalp district at around 13.00 yesterday, within the scope of actions to prevent immigrant mobility. 188 illegal immigrants, including 172 Afghanistan and 16 Pakistani nationals, who were determined to have entered the country illegally, were caught in the operation. Immigrants were handed over to the relevant institutions for processing.


