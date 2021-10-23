Artworks created with garbage removed from the sea in Bodrum in Turkey - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Artworks created with garbage removed from the sea in Bodrum in Turkey

23.10.2021 17:09
Artworks created with garbage removed from the sea in Bodrum in Turkey

In the Bodrum district of Mugla, a marine pollution awareness event was held as part of the European Climate Change Awareness Week with the participation of the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer Landrut.

In the Bodrum district of Mugla, a marine pollution awareness event was held as part of the European Climate Change Awareness Week with the participation of the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer Landrut. The artworks made by artist Sinasi Yelkenci with the garbage removed from the sea, which were exhibited at the event, were appreciated.

A marine pollution awareness event was held in Bodrum Municipality Gumbet Beach as part of the European Climate Change Awareness Week. Mayor of Bodrum Ahmet Aras, Head of EU Delegation to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer Landrut, artist Sinasi Yelkenci, and primary school students attended the event. Before the event, Mayor Aras briefed Ambassador Landrut about Bodrum shores. Students participating in the event collected waste garbage on the seashore. Students made artwork with the collected garbage. Mayor Aras and Landrut watched the students' work and chatted for a while. On the other hand, meanwhile, artist Sinasi Yelkenci's artworks made with garbage removed from the sea were highly appreciated, Mayor Aras and Ambassador Landrut examined the exhibited artworks.

"WE ARE FACING THE DANGER OF DROUGHT"

"The EU Delegation had visited Bodrum before. We had organized various activities to raise awareness, especially about marine pollution. Likewise, with the delegation headed by the ambassador today, an awareness project is being carried out in Gumbet Beach with the participation of both environmental volunteers and our students. The climate crisis is on the agenda, and among the regions most affected by this climate crisis are the Mediterranean, Anatolia, and Bodrum. We have felt the effects of this very painfully this summer. Forest areas were destroyed by forest fires. We are facing the danger of drought. We also adopt the 'Gree Deal' approach of the European Union, we have started initiatives to prepare a green agreement action plan in Bodrum" said Mayor of Bodrum Ahmet Aras answering the questions of the journalists before the event.

"GLOBAL WARMING HAS NO VACCINE"

"Green transformations across the economy and our society, actually a huge challenge for both our generation and the future generations. There is no vaccine for global warming, we all need to be involved in these efforts. Governments, municipalities as well as individuals must participate in climate transformation and change. Because we want to see our world as a livable world" said Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer Landrut speaking at the event.

The event ended with a souvenir photo taken with the students.


