Barber discovered his talent in the pandemic, makes miniatures of historical places - Son Dakika

Barber Hasan Bedi Belli (60), who started to make miniatures of historical buildings from wooden materials, in the lockdowns during the pandemic last year in Hatay, turned the living room of his house into a workshop.

Barber Hasan Bedi Belli, who built a treehouse with the request of his grandchildren to spend time with them during the lockdowns imposed due to coronavirus cases, discovered his talent. Believing that he could do better works, he spent time improving himself and turned one room of his house into a workshop. Then Belli, made a miniature of the historical city hall in the city, the world's first cave church Saint Pierre, the historical council building, and the historical Affan Coffeehouse building. Belli said that he would also make miniatures of Habib-i Neccar, the first mosque in Anatolia, and the historical Grand (Ulu) Mosque

Stating that he does that purely as a hobby Belli said, "When we couldn't leave the house during the lockdowns, I made a wooden model for my grandchild to spend time together. Later, with the admiration of my close circle and the suggestion of a historian friend, I started to make miniatures of historical places day by day improving myself as a continuation of the wooden models I made. Our living room, which is the biggest part of my house, is like my workshop. If I am provided with a workshop, I can produce much more successful works"

