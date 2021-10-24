Üye Girişi
Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue - Son Dakika

Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue

24.10.2021 13:15
Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue

The cockatiel named "Pasha", who was taken to the balcony for some fresh air in Atasehir, flew away from its cage that was left open. While the family was trying to catch the escaped cockatiel, it is seen in the pine tree and rescued with the help of the fire department's ladder vehicle.

The cockatiel named "Pasha", who was taken to the balcony for some fresh air in Atasehir, flew away from its cage that was left open. While the family was trying to catch the escaped cockatiel, it is seen in the pine tree and rescued with the help of the fire department's ladder vehicle.

The owner of Pasha Salih Sevinc waited with the cage in his hand to get the parrot down for a while. After a while, Sevinc called firefighters for help. The ladder vehicle arrived at the reported address from Atasehir Fire Station. Salih Sevinc got on the basket with a firefighter and tried to catch Pasha. Cockatiel which was located among the branches was caught and put in its cage.

"IF HE GOES, I'LL BE DEVASTATED""For three and a half years, he has been with me 24 hours a day. If he goes, I'll be devastated. I'm telling the truth, if I lose him, I will be depressed. I don't let any animals into the house. His value is different. The lid of the cage was left open. Normally he wouldn't fly away. I lost my mind" said Salih Sevinc, owner of Pasha.

(PHOTOS)


Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue
Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue
Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue
Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue
Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue

Spor Federasyonu, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

G20 öncesi son Kabine toplantısı! Kritik 3 konu başlığı masaya yatırılacak 12:52 G20 öncesi son Kabine toplantısı! Kritik 3 konu başlığı masaya yatırılacak İstanbul'un göbeğinde araçlar birbirine girdi! Zırhlı aracın da karıştığı kazada yaralılar var 11:49 İstanbul'un göbeğinde araçlar birbirine girdi! Zırhlı aracın da karıştığı kazada yaralılar var Felipe Melo, cazip teklifi Galatasaray için reddetti 11:23 Felipe Melo, cazip teklifi Galatasaray için reddetti
HDP'de plan hazır! Eğer kapıları kilitlenirse 4 partiden birine geçecekler 11:10 HDP'de plan hazır! Eğer kapıları kilitlenirse 4 partiden birine geçecekler Erdoğan'dan üst üste gelen zamlar hakkında açıklama: Dünya ekonomisindeki bozulma Türkiye'yi de etkiledi 10:55 Erdoğan'dan üst üste gelen zamlar hakkında açıklama: Dünya ekonomisindeki bozulma Türkiye'yi de etkiledi Görüşmeler önümüzdeki günlerde başlayacak! Asgari ücret için en güçlü olasılık 3 bin 447 bin lira 10:31 Görüşmeler önümüzdeki günlerde başlayacak! Asgari ücret için en güçlü olasılık 3 bin 447 bin lira
Ordu'daki futbol maçında büyük skandal! Kuran-ı Kerim sayfalarını kesip konfeti yapmışlar 10:27 Ordu'daki futbol maçında büyük skandal! Kuran-ı Kerim sayfalarını kesip konfeti yapmışlar İstanbul'da evlerin içerisine kadar girdi! Akrepler öldürülse bile ikiye ayrılıyor, tek ısırığı felç ediyor 10:09 İstanbul'da evlerin içerisine kadar girdi! Akrepler öldürülse bile ikiye ayrılıyor, tek ısırığı felç ediyor

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:55 Bu yumurta diğerlerinden farklı! Deve kuşu yumurtasını almak için birbirleriyle yarıştılar
12:54 Fırtına Kremlin'de kurulan iskeleyi yıktı, Kızıl Meydan bir süre ziyarete kapatıldı
12:53 Hollywood yıldızı Salma Hayek'ten Ajax'ın futbolcusu Alvarez'e şaşırtan telefon! Transferde araya girdi
12:51 G20 öncesi son Kabine toplantısı! Kritik 3 konu başlığı masaya yatırılacak
12:50 Dükkanın kamerasında yansıyan ilginç detay! Melek benzeri parıltı görenleri korkuttu
11:50 Fenerbahçe'nin Alanyaspor maçında kalede Berke Özer olacak
11:48 İstanbul'un göbeğinde araçlar birbirine girdi! Zırhlı aracın da karıştığı kazada yaralılar var
11:26 15 dakika içinde herkes ölmüştü! Pompeii'den sağ çıkan tek kişinin kemikleri bulundu
11:22 Felipe Melo, cazip teklifi Galatasaray için reddetti
11:09 HDP'de plan hazır! Eğer kapıları kilitlenirse 4 partiden birine geçecekler
Hollywood yıldızı Salma Hayek'ten Ajax'ın futbolcusu Alvarez'e şaşırtan telefon! Transferde araya girdi Hollywood yıldızı Salma Hayek'ten Ajax'ın futbolcusu Alvarez'e şaşırtan telefon! Transferde araya girdi         
12:53
Çin'in büyük planı deşifre oldu! Koronavirüs testleriyle küresel genetik veri tabanı oluşturuyorlar Çin'in büyük planı deşifre oldu! Koronavirüs testleriyle küresel genetik veri tabanı oluşturuyorlar         
12:45
15 dakika içinde herkes ölmüştü! Pompeii'den sağ çıkan tek kişinin kemikleri bulundu 15 dakika içinde herkes ölmüştü! Pompeii'den sağ çıkan tek kişinin kemikleri bulundu         
11:26
6 aç aslan aynı anda bir zürafaya saldırdı! Sonrasını herkese sürpriz oldu 6 aç aslan aynı anda bir zürafaya saldırdı! Sonrasını herkese sürpriz oldu         
11:12
Ünlü oyuncu Ayberk Pekcan'dan üzücü haber! Sırt ağrısı şikâyetiyle gittiği hastanede kanser olduğunu öğrendi Ünlü oyuncu Ayberk Pekcan'dan üzücü haber! Sırt ağrısı şikâyetiyle gittiği hastanede kanser olduğunu öğrendi         
11:08
Aylar sonra kendini gösteriyor! Korona geçirenlerde yeni tehlike: Beyin sisi, düşünme ve konsantre olma zorluğu Aylar sonra kendini gösteriyor! Korona geçirenlerde yeni tehlike: Beyin sisi, düşünme ve konsantre olma zorluğu         
10:40
Rusya'dan Almanya Savunma Bakanı'nın NATO çağrısına sert tepki: Geçmişte benzer adımların nasıl sonuçlandığını iyi bilmeli Rusya'dan Almanya Savunma Bakanı'nın NATO çağrısına sert tepki: Geçmişte benzer adımların nasıl sonuçlandığını iyi bilmeli         
10:29
Seren Serengil, Seren Serengil, "Zina suç olmalı" çıkışına açıklama getirdi: Benim ailem yıkıldı         
10:10
Ünlü uyuşturucu baronu Otoniel yakalandı! Escobar operasyonu bile bu kadar büyük olmadı Ünlü uyuşturucu baronu Otoniel yakalandı! Escobar operasyonu bile bu kadar büyük olmadı         
10:08
Lille'de krizin fotoğrafı! Geçen yıl takımını şampiyon yapan Burak Yılmaz'a büyük ayıp Lille'de krizin fotoğrafı! Geçen yıl takımını şampiyon yapan Burak Yılmaz'a büyük ayıp         
01:11
Herkesin gözü önünde yeni atanan valiye Herkesin gözü önünde yeni atanan valiye "Türkçe konuş" tokadı! Ses tüm salonda yankılandı         
20:34
Cenaze töreninde ortaya çıktı! Ünlü oyuncu Kemal Kuruçay sağlığını ihmal etmiş Cenaze töreninde ortaya çıktı! Ünlü oyuncu Kemal Kuruçay sağlığını ihmal etmiş         
17:22
Eş değiştirme partisinde korkunç anlar! Kız arkadaşını 2 kişiyle cinsel ilişkiye girdiğini gören erkek arkadaş dehşet saçtı Eş değiştirme partisinde korkunç anlar! Kız arkadaşını 2 kişiyle cinsel ilişkiye girdiğini gören erkek arkadaş dehşet saçtı         
17:17
2027 yılından geldiğini ve insanlığın yok olduğunu söyledi 2027 yılından geldiğini ve insanlığın yok olduğunu söyledi         
17:12
Ürküten detay! Ölen hastanın kaldığı boş odada ayak izlerine rastlandı Ürküten detay! Ölen hastanın kaldığı boş odada ayak izlerine rastlandı         
11:29
Oyuncu Dilan Çiçek Deniz, sevgilisiyle erkek tuvaletinde basıldı Oyuncu Dilan Çiçek Deniz, sevgilisiyle erkek tuvaletinde basıldı         
10:58
Artık bilim insanları endişeli! Uzaydan bir kez daha gizemli sinyal geldi Artık bilim insanları endişeli! Uzaydan bir kez daha gizemli sinyal geldi         
10:17
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.10.2021 13:20:08. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement