Diver photographs tiny underwater inhabitants - Son Dakika

In Antalya, diving instructor Erkun Tanyar photographs tiny sea creatures living underwater with the macro shooting technique.

Diving instructor Erkun Tanyar, who performs touristic dives in Antalya, brings to light the unknown and invisible face of the underwater with his camera. Tanyar, who photographed and recorded videos of underwater creatures less than 1 centimeter in length, living at different depths, with the macro shooting technique, said that he had the privilege of seeing these tiny creatures in the marine ecosystem. Aiming to shed light on the underwater life of Antalya with the photographs he took, Tanyar also plans to open an exhibition.

Footage:

Foorage of creatures underwater

(PHOTOS)