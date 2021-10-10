Early return from the highland due to drought - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
10.10.2021 11:48
The return journey of the breeders, who live in the rural areas of VAN, from Morgedik highlands at an altitude of 2,700 has begun. Erdal Bayramhan said that they have to come back early because of the drought.

The return journey of the breeders, who live in the rural areas of VAN, from Morgedik highlands at an altitude of 2,700 has begun. Erdal Bayramhan said that they have to come back early because of the drought. The drought was effective this summer, there was no grass left in the region, so they left the highland early.

The nomads, who come to the highlands of Van and Hakkari in the spring, prepare their butter, yogurt, and cheese during summertime, start their return journey in mid-September, because of the drought. The drought resulted in low grass for animals so this year breeders left the highlands early.

