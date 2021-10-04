Gendarmerie took care of stray animals for World Animal Day - Son Dakika

Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams gave food and water to stray animals in Silivri on October 4, World Animal Day.

The Environment, Nature, and Animal Protection Team (HAYDİ), affiliated with the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command, which works to protect stray animals in Istanbul, gave food and water to stray animals, meeting their needs, with special emphasis on October 4 World Animal Day.

Footage: Teams giving food and water to animals

(PHOTOS)