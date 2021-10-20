Üye Girişi
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey - Son Dakika

Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey

20.10.2021 11:33
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey

Heavy fog descended over Yuksekova district of Hakkari and Corlu district of Tekirdag. The fog reduced visibility to 10 meters in Yuksekova and 15-20 meters in Corlu in places.In Yuksekova, 80 kilometers from the city center, heavy fog descended in the morning hours.

Heavy fog descended over Yuksekova district of Hakkari and Corlu district of Tekirdag. The fog reduced visibility to 10 meters in Yuksekova and 15-20 meters in Corlu in places.

In Yuksekova, 80 kilometers from the city center, heavy fog descended in the morning hours. While the visibility was reduced to 10 meters in places, the drivers in the traffic had a hard time. Due to the dense fog, high-rise buildings were only half visible.

On the other hand, fog also descended in Tekirdag's Corlu where the temperature is 13 degrees. Visibility was reduced to 15-20 meters which caused the drivers a hard time on the road. Transportation was disrupted between Corlu-Cerkezkoy and Corlu-Ergene districts, where traffic is heavy and factory service vehicles are used. Police teams, taking precautions in areas with heavy traffic, warned drivers to be careful.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

-----------------

-Heavy fog in Hakkari's Yuksekova district-Fog blankets city center-Fog in Tekirdag's Corlu district

-Footage of traffic under heavy fog


Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey
Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey

Hakkari, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Meral Akşener bugün Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu ile görüşüyor! İşte masaya yatırılan 4 konu başlığı 11:29 Meral Akşener bugün Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu ile görüşüyor! İşte masaya yatırılan 4 konu başlığı Sahibinin 11:12 Sahibinin "Korkmayın bir şey yapmaz" dediği pitbull dehşet saçtı! İş insanının burnu koptu Müsilaj kabusu yolda mı? Kasım ayının altını çizen uzman isim uyardı: Marmara soğuyamıyor, tehlike kapıda 11:07 Müsilaj kabusu yolda mı? Kasım ayının altını çizen uzman isim uyardı: Marmara soğuyamıyor, tehlike kapıda
Aleyna Tilki'nin annesi Havva Öztel'den cesur pozlar! Arka arkaya derin yırtmaçlı elbiseli pozlarını paylaştı 11:04 Aleyna Tilki'nin annesi Havva Öztel'den cesur pozlar! Arka arkaya derin yırtmaçlı elbiseli pozlarını paylaştı Türk futbolunun kaderi değişecek! TFF ve MHK yetkilileri bugün Riva'da buluşacak 11:00 Türk futbolunun kaderi değişecek! TFF ve MHK yetkilileri bugün Riva'da buluşacak Patlayan yanardağ kamu binasına yaklaşınca kırmızı alarm verildi 10:49 Patlayan yanardağ kamu binasına yaklaşınca kırmızı alarm verildi
Son Dakika! Ankara'da MTA Genel Müdürlüğü bahçesinde ısı santralinde yapılan bakım sırasında patlama oldu 10:18 Son Dakika! Ankara'da MTA Genel Müdürlüğü bahçesinde ısı santralinde yapılan bakım sırasında patlama oldu Karısının boğazı kesilen adamın cesedi, eşinden 3 gün sonra bulunmuştu! Katil, önce kocayı öldürmüş 10:07 Karısının boğazı kesilen adamın cesedi, eşinden 3 gün sonra bulunmuştu! Katil, önce kocayı öldürmüş

Son Dakika Haberleri
11:33 Masaya vurarak, "Onu istemiyorum" demişti! Ali Koç'un hedefindeki Metin Tokat, ayrıldı
11:28 Meral Akşener bugün Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu ile görüşüyor! İşte masaya yatırılan 4 konu başlığı
11:10 Diyarbakır'daki 'Hafıza Odası' sergisinde tabutları surlardan aşağıya attılar
11:05 Türkiye'de ve dünyada son dakika yaşanan gündem haberleri
11:04 Son dakika! Yükselişini sürdüren altının gram fiyatı 533 liradan işlem görüyor
11:03 Aleyna Tilki'nin annesi Havva Öztel'den cesur pozlar! Arka arkaya derin yırtmaçlı elbiseli pozlarını paylaştı
11:03 Trafikte tartıştığı kadın sürücüyü darp eden adamın savunması pes dedirtti: Saçı kısaydı erkek sandım
10:59 Türk futbolunun kaderi değişecek! TFF ve MHK yetkilileri bugün Riva'da buluşacak
10:56 Son dakika! Güne yükselişle başlayan dolar 9,34'ten alıcı buluyor
10:51 Guatemala'da asker kongre binasını bastı! Hükümetten tazminat talep ediyorlar
Masaya vurarak, Masaya vurarak, "Onu istemiyorum" demişti! Ali Koç'un hedefindeki Metin Tokat, ayrıldı         
11:33
Karısını benzin dökerek yakan kocadan dehşete düşüren ifade: Hava soğuk, ateşinde ısınayım Karısını benzin dökerek yakan kocadan dehşete düşüren ifade: Hava soğuk, ateşinde ısınayım         
11:26
Diyarbakır'daki 'Hafıza Odası' sergisinde tabutları surlardan aşağıya attılar Diyarbakır'daki 'Hafıza Odası' sergisinde tabutları surlardan aşağıya attılar         
11:10
Son dakika! Yükselişini sürdüren altının gram fiyatı 533 liradan işlem görüyor Son dakika! Yükselişini sürdüren altının gram fiyatı 533 liradan işlem görüyor         
11:04
Trafikte tartıştığı kadın sürücüyü darp eden adamın savunması pes dedirtti: Saçı kısaydı erkek sandım Trafikte tartıştığı kadın sürücüyü darp eden adamın savunması pes dedirtti: Saçı kısaydı erkek sandım         
11:03
Guatemala'da asker kongre binasını bastı! Hükümetten tazminat talep ediyorlar Guatemala'da asker kongre binasını bastı! Hükümetten tazminat talep ediyorlar         
10:51
Bu okuldan mezun olan öğrenciler, 5 bin lira maaşla hemen işe başlayabiliyor Bu okuldan mezun olan öğrenciler, 5 bin lira maaşla hemen işe başlayabiliyor         
10:36
Sedat Peker hakkında hazırlanan iddianamede Volkan Demirel'de yer aldı Sedat Peker hakkında hazırlanan iddianamede Volkan Demirel'de yer aldı         
10:10
Önümüzdeki sene vergi ve cezalar vatandaşın belini bükecek Önümüzdeki sene vergi ve cezalar vatandaşın belini bükecek         
10:04
Türkiye'nin harekat sinyaliyle birlikte terör örgütleri hain planı devreye soktu! Suriye'ye militan sevk ediyorlar Türkiye'nin harekat sinyaliyle birlikte terör örgütleri hain planı devreye soktu! Suriye'ye militan sevk ediyorlar         
07:46
KYK yurdu önünde ayaklanan öğrencilere İmamoğlu jet hızıyla müdahale etti KYK yurdu önünde ayaklanan öğrencilere İmamoğlu jet hızıyla müdahale etti         
07:35
Rus milletvekilinden şaşırtan Türkiye önerisi: Bekar kadınları oraya göndermeyelim Rus milletvekilinden şaşırtan Türkiye önerisi: Bekar kadınları oraya göndermeyelim         
01:02
Babacan'dan Bahçeli'yi çok kızdıracak sözler! Eski videolarını izletti, kendini tutamadı güldü Babacan'dan Bahçeli'yi çok kızdıracak sözler! Eski videolarını izletti, kendini tutamadı güldü         
20:11
Tıp dünyasının favorisi at nalı yengeci! Yemek yemeden 1 sene yaşıyor, mavi kanının litresi 15 bin dolara satılıyor Tıp dünyasının favorisi at nalı yengeci! Yemek yemeden 1 sene yaşıyor, mavi kanının litresi 15 bin dolara satılıyor         
17:48
Fahiş fiyat tartışmalarına BİM'den cevap: Yüksek fiyatların sorumlusu biz değiliz Fahiş fiyat tartışmalarına BİM'den cevap: Yüksek fiyatların sorumlusu biz değiliz         
17:11
Kiralık oda ilanı için görüşmeye giden genç kız dehşeti yaşadı! İçeceğine ilaç katılıp gece boyunca tecavüz edilmiş Kiralık oda ilanı için görüşmeye giden genç kız dehşeti yaşadı! İçeceğine ilaç katılıp gece boyunca tecavüz edilmiş         
17:10
Sümeyye Erdoğan, kayınpederi Özdemir Bayraktar'ın tabutuna yaş dolu gözlerle baktı Sümeyye Erdoğan, kayınpederi Özdemir Bayraktar'ın tabutuna yaş dolu gözlerle baktı         
15:16
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 20.10.2021 11:38:23. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement