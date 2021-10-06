Üye Girişi
'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls - Son Dakika

'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls

06.10.2021 15:39
'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls

In the ongoing excavations to entirely reveal the 5,000-year-old Diyarbakir Walls, which are on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, a further 2 meters and 40 centimeters have been dug. 'Infrastructure drains' were found on the ground of the walls that were unearthed.

In the ongoing excavations to entirely reveal the 5,000-year-old Diyarbakir Walls, which are on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, a further 2 meters and 40 centimeters have been dug. 'Infrastructure drains' were found on the ground of the walls that were unearthed. Stating that the unearthed infrastructure drains were built during the period when the city walls were built, "Three of them have been discovered in Ickale so far. We can say that they are engineering wonders of the period. These gaps are 25 centimeters wide, 40 centimeters high, and 4.5 meters long. We see that these drains were used very actively in the later periods and especially in the Ottoman period" Amida Mound Excavation Head Prof. Dr. Irfan Yildiz said.

In the excavations launched in Ickale to entirely reveal the Diyarbakir Walls, which is the longest city wall after the Great Wall of China, which was included in the World Cultural Heritage List by UNESCO in 2015, a further 2 meters and 40 centimeters have been dug. 'Infrastructure drains' were found on the ground of the walls that were reached.

'DRAINS WERE BUILT WHEN THE WALLS WERE BUILT'

Stating that the infrastructure drains were built during the period when the city walls were built, "With the works initiated by the Diyarbakİr Metropolitan Municipality within the framework of the 'resurrection of the city walls', our excavations at the bottom of the city walls continue. As a result of these works we have done, 'infrastructure drains', which we think were built during the period when the walls were built, were found. In this area, three of them have been discovered in Ickale so far. We can say that they are engineering wonders of the period. These gaps are 25 centimeters wide, 40 centimeters high and 4.5 meters long" Amida Mound Excavation Head Prof. Dr. Irfan Yildiz said.

'3 UNEARTHED SO FAR, NEW ONES WILL BE REVEALED'

Yıldız continued as below:

"The waters in Ickale were transferred to the outside sewer through these channels and these drains. These drains, which were built in the Roman period, continued to be used in later periods. These drains were not seen until now because they were underground, they were completely unearthed as a result of the excavations. There are 3 unearthed so far, new ones will be revealed."

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

----------------

-Infrastructure drains in the Walls-Excavation works

-General and detailed footage


'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls
'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls
'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls
'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls
'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel 'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Sağlık Bakanlığı 81 ilde evlenecek çiftlere ücretsiz SMA taraması yapacak 15:38 Sağlık Bakanlığı 81 ilde evlenecek çiftlere ücretsiz SMA taraması yapacak Rezidansın 8. katından çıplak şekilde düşmüştü! Şeyda'nın ölmeden önceki son görüntüleri gün yüzüne çıktı 15:34 Rezidansın 8. katından çıplak şekilde düşmüştü! Şeyda'nın ölmeden önceki son görüntüleri gün yüzüne çıktı Facebook, Instagram ve WhatsApp'ta yaşanan 6 saatlik kesinti Telegram'a 70 milyon yeni kullanıcı kazandırdı 15:26 Facebook, Instagram ve WhatsApp'ta yaşanan 6 saatlik kesinti Telegram'a 70 milyon yeni kullanıcı kazandırdı
Avusturayalı kadın futbolcudan cinsel taciz itirafı! Kariyerini bıraktı 15:12 Avusturayalı kadın futbolcudan cinsel taciz itirafı! Kariyerini bıraktı Sümela Manastırı'nda kayalıklar arasında bulunan 14:50 Sümela Manastırı'nda kayalıklar arasında bulunan "Saklı şapellere" bugüne kadar hiç el değmemiş Deniz Akkaya ve Mehmet Ali Erbil canlı yayında birbirine girdi: Sana belden aşağı çok iyi vururum 14:47 Deniz Akkaya ve Mehmet Ali Erbil canlı yayında birbirine girdi: Sana belden aşağı çok iyi vururum
Kayalıklara kocası tarafından atıldığı iddia edilen kadının şüpheli ölümünü, kriminal inceleme raporu aydınlatacak 14:30 Kayalıklara kocası tarafından atıldığı iddia edilen kadının şüpheli ölümünü, kriminal inceleme raporu aydınlatacak 12:58 "Başbakanlığa adayım" diyen Meral Akşener'e Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan cevap geldi

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:36 Hamit Altıntop, Ferdi Kadıoğlu hakkında konuştu: Bayrak seçime açık değildir, kimseye yalvarmayız
15:34 Rezidansın 8. katından çıplak şekilde düşmüştü! Şeyda'nın ölmeden önceki son görüntüleri gün yüzüne çıktı
15:25 Facebook, Instagram ve WhatsApp'ta yaşanan 6 saatlik kesinti Telegram'a 70 milyon yeni kullanıcı kazandırdı
15:12 Avusturayalı kadın futbolcudan cinsel taciz itirafı! Kariyerini bıraktı
15:03 Samsunlu köylüler defne üretiminden 16,5 milyon TL kazanıyor
14:49 Tarlada 50 kuruş olan marul, markette 8 liraya satılıyor
14:47 Deniz Akkaya ve Mehmet Ali Erbil canlı yayında birbirine girdi: Sana belden aşağı çok iyi vururum
14:41 CHP liderinden Erdoğan'ın "Anayasanın ilk 4 maddesini değiştirmek Kılıçdaroğlu'nun isteği mi?" sorusuna jet cevap
14:38 İBB ile TÜGVA arasında Büyük Ada İskelesi krizi yaşanıyor
14:31 Beşiktaşlı Hakan Korkmaz ve Aydemir Akbaş'tan skandal yaratacak sözler! Bursa halkı çok kızacak
Koronavirüs aşısı olmak istemeyen Hollanda Güzeli Dilay Willemstein, Miss World yarışmasından çekildi Koronavirüs aşısı olmak istemeyen Hollanda Güzeli Dilay Willemstein, Miss World yarışmasından çekildi         
15:42
Hamit Altıntop, Ferdi Kadıoğlu hakkında konuştu: Bayrak seçime açık değildir, kimseye yalvarmayız Hamit Altıntop, Ferdi Kadıoğlu hakkında konuştu: Bayrak seçime açık değildir, kimseye yalvarmayız         
15:37
Hidrojen temizliği yaptırmak istediği otomobilinde 20 bin liralık hasar meydana geldi Hidrojen temizliği yaptırmak istediği otomobilinde 20 bin liralık hasar meydana geldi         
15:33
Saadet Partisi'ni yıkan ölüm! Bartın İl Başkanı Ünal Yurtbay lüks aracında başına dayadığı silahla intihar etti Saadet Partisi'ni yıkan ölüm! Bartın İl Başkanı Ünal Yurtbay lüks aracında başına dayadığı silahla intihar etti         
15:19
Elektrik akımına kapılan 19 yaşındaki işçiyi toprağa gömerek kurtardılar Elektrik akımına kapılan 19 yaşındaki işçiyi toprağa gömerek kurtardılar         
14:50
Tarlada 50 kuruş olan marul, markette 8 liraya satılıyor Tarlada 50 kuruş olan marul, markette 8 liraya satılıyor         
14:49
CHP liderinden Erdoğan'ın CHP liderinden Erdoğan'ın "Anayasanın ilk 4 maddesini değiştirmek Kılıçdaroğlu'nun isteği mi?" sorusuna jet cevap         
14:42
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Meral Akşener'in 28 Şubat konuşmasını grup toplantısında izletti Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Meral Akşener'in 28 Şubat konuşmasını grup toplantısında izletti         
14:13
Çılgın bilim insanından gündem olacak iddia: Herkesten gizleniyor, sonsuza kadar yaşam var Çılgın bilim insanından gündem olacak iddia: Herkesten gizleniyor, sonsuza kadar yaşam var         
12:32
Malatyalı çiftçiden önemli iddia: Elimde bir tondan fazla göktaşı var, rekorlar kitabına girebilirim Malatyalı çiftçiden önemli iddia: Elimde bir tondan fazla göktaşı var, rekorlar kitabına girebilirim         
12:13
Erdoğan'dan memurlar için 3600 ek gösterge talimatı: 2022 yılı içinde tamamlayın Erdoğan'dan memurlar için 3600 ek gösterge talimatı: 2022 yılı içinde tamamlayın         
11:15
Devlet Bahçeli'nin sözleri sonrası Meral Akşener parti kürsüsüne kebapçı çıkardı Devlet Bahçeli'nin sözleri sonrası Meral Akşener parti kürsüsüne kebapçı çıkardı         
11:12
Alkol masasında çıkan tartışma kanlı bitti! Arkadaşının kafasına sıkıp, ölmesini izledi Alkol masasında çıkan tartışma kanlı bitti! Arkadaşının kafasına sıkıp, ölmesini izledi         
11:11
BioNTech aşısı ile ilgili endişe uyandıran araştırma tartışma konusu oldu: İki doz aşının koruyuculuğu kısa sürede yüzde 47'nin altına düşüyor BioNTech aşısı ile ilgili endişe uyandıran araştırma tartışma konusu oldu: İki doz aşının koruyuculuğu kısa sürede yüzde 47'nin altına düşüyor         
10:44
Kanada'da çok acil 700 binden fazla eleman aranıyor Kanada'da çok acil 700 binden fazla eleman aranıyor         
10:09
Tarım Kredi marketi ile 5 zincir market fiyatları karşılaştırıldı! Sonuç şaşırttı Tarım Kredi marketi ile 5 zincir market fiyatları karşılaştırıldı! Sonuç şaşırttı         
10:07
Öldükten sonra dirildiğini söyleyen kadından ürpertici sözler: Cennet denilen yeri gördüm Öldükten sonra dirildiğini söyleyen kadından ürpertici sözler: Cennet denilen yeri gördüm         
21:35
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 6.10.2021 15:45:32. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: 'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement