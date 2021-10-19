Kitten rescue operation from 25 meters-long sewer well - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
19.10.2021 14:35
The kitten fell into the sewer 25 meters-long well in Basaksehir, was rescued by the firefighter. A witness saw a kitten fall into an open sewer well yesterday morning, he alerted the fire department. A firefighter descended to the sewer with the pulley system, and reached the kitten.

The kitten fell into the sewer 25 meters-long well in Basaksehir, was rescued by the firefighter. A witness saw a kitten fall into an open sewer well yesterday morning, he alerted the fire department. A firefighter descended to the sewer with the pulley system, and reached the kitten. The kitten saved and reported to be healthy.

FOOTAGE:

-The effort of the firefighters after the firefighter was descended in the sewer well with the pulley system

-When a firefighter is drawn from the well

- When the kitten is taken

-When the firefighter is taken up with the pulley system

-The kitten is in the hands of the firefighter

-General detail images


Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

