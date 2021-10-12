Lightning struck the roof of the house in Manisa - Son Dakika

A fire broke out as a result of a lightning strike on the roof of the house in the Yunusemre district of Manisa.

After the heavy rain that started in Manisa in the morning, lightning struck the roof of Mahmut A.'s house in the Kucuksumbuller Neighborhood in Yunusemre district. As the wooden parts in the house suddenly caught alight, Manisa Metropolitan Fire Department teams were dispatched to the scene upon notification. The fire, which was intervened in a short time by the teams, was extinguished before it spread. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident, but the house was damaged.

(PHOTOS)