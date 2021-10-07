Long-eared owl spotted in Van - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
07.10.2021 11:27
The 'long-eared owl', the numbers of which are gradually decreasing in Turkey, was spotted in the garden of a house in the Ozalp district of Van.

The 'long-eared owl', the numbers of which are gradually decreasing in Turkey, was spotted in the garden of a house in the Ozalp district of Van.

The long-eared owl, which is rare in Turkey, was seen among the tree branches in the garden of a house in the Yukari Mollahasan Neighborhood of Ozalp district of Van. Being the center of attention with its colorful eyes and big ears that inspired its name, the owl was filmed by the citizens with a mobile phone camera.

