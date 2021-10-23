Municipality teams buried British national Godwin, who had no one - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
23.10.2021 13:50
British national David Leon Godwin (69) living in the Seydikemer district of Mugla was found dead in his home. After having detected that Godwin died from a heart attack and had no one, his body was buried by the municipal teams.

Godwin's homeowner who have not heard from him for a while got curious and went to his house. When no one answered the door, the homeowner worriedly entered the house using their keys and encountered Godwin's lifeless body. The health teams, who were dispatched to the house after the Emergency Call Center was notified, determined that Godwin died of a heart attack. The homeowner then asked for help by informing the Seydikemer Municipality  Social Aid Affairs Directorate because Godwin had no one. The body of Godwin, which was claimed by the municipality, was brought to the Seyitler Cemetery today and was buried.


