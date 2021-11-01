Üye Girişi
Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration - Son Dakika

Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration

01.11.2021 16:18
Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration

The "flour joke" of the young people who were celebrating a friend's birthday in KADIKOY ended in the hospital. The flour spilled over Noyan Demirli's head caught fire from the candle, and the flames burst. Demirli and his friend T.P. were engulfed in flames. Demirli's arm and leg were burned.

The "flour joke" of the young people who were celebrating a friend's birthday in KADIKOY ended in the hospital. The flour spilled over Noyan Demirli's head caught fire from the candle, and the flames burst. Demirli and his friend T.P. were engulfed in flames. Demirli's arm and leg were burned. Those moments were captured on camera. Food Engineer Batuhan Inanlar said, "If you pour the flour on the fire, it can be 35 times more flammable than when you pour the dust of the coal. Therefore, you should not pour granular things such as flour, sugar, starch directly onto the fire, they contain carbon."

FOOTAGE--------------

the moments of two people burst into flames


Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration
Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Arabasında 24 kilo uyuşturucuyla yakalanan ödüllü polis: Araçta mal olduğunu bilmiyordum 17:17 Arabasında 24 kilo uyuşturucuyla yakalanan ödüllü polis: Araçta mal olduğunu bilmiyordum Kuaförlük kazancıyla yaptırdığı muz serasından 250 ton ürün bekliyor! Masrafları düşmeden 1 milyon 375 bin lira kazanacak 17:09 Kuaförlük kazancıyla yaptırdığı muz serasından 250 ton ürün bekliyor! Masrafları düşmeden 1 milyon 375 bin lira kazanacak Hayatını kaybeden Semra Dinçer'le ilgili üzücü detay! Haluk Levent, ismini paylaşmadan yardım etmiş 16:59 Hayatını kaybeden Semra Dinçer'le ilgili üzücü detay! Haluk Levent, ismini paylaşmadan yardım etmiş
Binance para çekme işlemlerini ikinci kez askıya aldı 16:55 Binance para çekme işlemlerini ikinci kez askıya aldı Tunceli'de taksicilerden eylem! Üst üste gelen akaryakıt zamlarını protesto ettiler 16:36 Tunceli'de taksicilerden eylem! Üst üste gelen akaryakıt zamlarını protesto ettiler 16:13 "Tezkere çatlağı" iddialarına İYİ Partili Çıray'dan cevap: Tutum farklılığı Millet İttifakı'nı bozacak değildir
Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti 15:52 Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti Meral Akşener'in masasındaki son anketi Başdanışmanı Aytun Çıray paylaştı: Oy oranlarımız yüzde 20'leri zorluyor 14:59 Meral Akşener'in masasındaki son anketi Başdanışmanı Aytun Çıray paylaştı: Oy oranlarımız yüzde 20'leri zorluyor

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:16 Arabasında 24 kilo uyuşturucuyla yakalanan ödüllü polis: Araçta mal olduğunu bilmiyordum
17:11 Başbakanlığa ikinci talip Davutoğlu oldu, sözleri AK Parti'yi çok kızdıracak
17:06 Sporcular isyan isyan etti ve sonuç aldı! Bikini altı giyme zorunluluğu kaldırıldı
16:59 Hayatını kaybeden Semra Dinçer'le ilgili üzücü detay! Haluk Levent, ismini paylaşmadan yardım etmiş
16:55 Binance para çekme işlemlerini ikinci kez askıya aldı
16:49 Son Dakika: Akaryakıta üst üste zam geliyor! LPG'nin fiyatı 49 kuruş arttı
16:33 Mesut Özil arkadaşlarını uyardı! Dikkat çeken sözleri olay oldu!
16:29 Bakan Soylu: Dünyanın her yerine yardım ulaştırdık, birileri gibi Angelina Jolie fotoğrafı üzerinden 'mış gibi yapıyor' olmadık
16:21 Boğadan kaçamayan adamın can çekiştiği anlar saniye saniye kamerada
16:14 Eski sevgilisinin yanında başka bir adam gördü! Sırtından vurup öldürdü
Gösterisi iptal olan Cem Yılmaz, parasını geri isteyenlere şakayla karışık sitem etti Gösterisi iptal olan Cem Yılmaz, parasını geri isteyenlere şakayla karışık sitem etti         
17:24
Başbakanlığa ikinci talip Davutoğlu oldu, sözleri AK Parti'yi çok kızdıracak Başbakanlığa ikinci talip Davutoğlu oldu, sözleri AK Parti'yi çok kızdıracak         
17:11
Sporcular isyan isyan etti ve sonuç aldı! Bikini altı giyme zorunluluğu kaldırıldı Sporcular isyan isyan etti ve sonuç aldı! Bikini altı giyme zorunluluğu kaldırıldı         
17:07
CHP'li 3 eski başkan, Cumhurbaşkanı hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu CHP'li 3 eski başkan, Cumhurbaşkanı hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu         
16:57
Son Dakika: Akaryakıta üst üste zam geliyor! LPG'nin fiyatı 49 kuruş arttı Son Dakika: Akaryakıta üst üste zam geliyor! LPG'nin fiyatı 49 kuruş arttı         
16:49
Mesut Özil arkadaşlarını uyardı! Dikkat çeken sözleri olay oldu! Mesut Özil arkadaşlarını uyardı! Dikkat çeken sözleri olay oldu!         
16:33
Zincir markette görüntüler tepki çekti: Kesilen cezaları bize yansıtıyorlar Zincir markette görüntüler tepki çekti: Kesilen cezaları bize yansıtıyorlar         
16:02
Hamile Özge Özpirinçci'den yeni poz! Yeni imajıyla da dikkat çeken oyuncu hayranlarından tam not aldı Hamile Özge Özpirinçci'den yeni poz! Yeni imajıyla da dikkat çeken oyuncu hayranlarından tam not aldı         
15:44
TÜBİTAK'ta görevli bilim insanı, kocasına not bırakarak intihar etti TÜBİTAK'ta görevli bilim insanı, kocasına not bırakarak intihar etti         
14:56
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Biden ile görüşmesinin detayları anlattı: Bir iki kez kaş göz yaptı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Biden ile görüşmesinin detayları anlattı: Bir iki kez kaş göz yaptı         
14:46
Usta oyuncu Semra Dinçer yaşamını yitirdi Usta oyuncu Semra Dinçer yaşamını yitirdi         
14:46
Denizbank'ta müşteriler mobil ve internet bankacılığından işlem yapamıyor Denizbank'ta müşteriler mobil ve internet bankacılığından işlem yapamıyor         
13:36
Yol verme kavgasında başından vurulan adam hayat mücadelesi veriyor Yol verme kavgasında başından vurulan adam hayat mücadelesi veriyor         
13:03
Erdoğan'a Glasgow ziyaretini iptal ettiren krizin gerçek yüzü! Ayrımcılığa izin verilmedi Erdoğan'a Glasgow ziyaretini iptal ettiren krizin gerçek yüzü! Ayrımcılığa izin verilmedi         
11:58
Yaban keçisi avlamak için Kahramanmaraş'a geldi! ABD'li adam, av için 500 bin lira harcadı Yaban keçisi avlamak için Kahramanmaraş'a geldi! ABD'li adam, av için 500 bin lira harcadı         
11:40
Mehmet Dinçer ile aşk yaşamaya başlayan Hadise, sahne kıyafetlerini değiştirdi Mehmet Dinçer ile aşk yaşamaya başlayan Hadise, sahne kıyafetlerini değiştirdi         
09:54
Kumarda kazandığı parayı almak isteyen hostes, kurye kılığında arkadaşının evine girip kabusu yaşattı Kumarda kazandığı parayı almak isteyen hostes, kurye kılığında arkadaşının evine girip kabusu yaşattı         
08:39
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 1.11.2021 17:31:32. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement