Revived a breathless calf with CPR - Son Dakika

11.10.2021 16:09
Sahbaz Gul saved the newborn calf by performing CPR after he noticed it is not breathing. One of the cows belonging to Sahbaz Gul, gave birth in the plateau of Kapici village of Almus district. Realizing that the calf, born 21 days premature, could not breathe, Gul gave artificial respiration.

Sahbaz Gul saved the newborn calf by performing CPR after he noticed it is not breathing.

One of the cows belonging to Sahbaz Gul, gave birth in the plateau of Kapici village of Almus district. Realizing that the calf, born 21 days premature, could not breathe, Gul gave artificial respiration. Those moments were captured on a mobile phone. The calf was reported to be in good health.

FOOTAGE;Scenes from CPR applicating to calf


Kaynak: DHA

