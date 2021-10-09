Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old - Son Dakika

Ziheyye El Halil went into labor during the Peace Spring (Baris Pinari) Operation and gave birth to a girl after the Turkish soldiers brought her from Tel Abyad to the hospital in Akcakale with an armored vehicle. Ziheyye El Halil's daughter, named 'Pinar' (Spring) after the Peace Spring, turns 2 years old. The birthday of Pinar, the symbol name of the operation, was celebrated with a cake brought by the soldiers who visited her.

Within the scope of the Peace Spring Operation launched by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) together with the Syrian National Army on October 9, 2019, against the PKK/ YPG terrorist organization that occupied Ras al-Ayn and Tel Abyad in northern Syria, the 120-kilometer Tel Abyad-Ras al-Ayn line was secured with the clearing of terrorists in a short time. While the mine-IED clearance was continuing in Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn as part of the operation, the Turkish soldiers working in the region took action when they heard that Syrian Ziheyye El Halil's child-birth pains increased. Ziheyye was brought from Tel Abyad to the Akcakale Border Gate and later brought to the Akcakale State Hospital. Ziheyye El Halil, who was taken to the delivery room by the doctors, gave birth to a baby girl. Ziheyye El Halil named her daughter Pinar (Spring) after Operation Peace Spring.

PİNAR CELEBRATED HER 2TH BIRTHDAY

Turkish soldiers, who brought Ziheyye El Halil to the hospital, did not forget Pinar, the symbol name of the operation, on the 2nd anniversary of Operation Peace Spring. The soldiers made a birthday surprise for Pinar by going to the family's house in the Suluk town of Tel Abyad district with a cake. Pinar, who was checked by the doctor, then blew the candles on the birthday cake brought by the soldiers. Pinar was also given birthday gifts. Little Pinar waved goodbye to the soldiers who made a birthday surprise to her.

