Taste and smell disorders may be permanent in 'super smellers' after Covid - Son Dakika

A study conducted by Turkish doctors revealed that taste and smell disorders may be permanent after Covid-19 in people with different nasal anatomy and who are much more sensitive to smell than normal individuals, described as 'super smellers'.

The study conducted by Turkish doctors from Acibadem University, Biruni University, and Iowa University Faculty of Medicine on nearly 50 patients revealed interesting results. ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) Specialist Prof. Dr. Aytug Altundag said that the nose has always been considered more important in terms of external appearance, but the internal anatomical structure of the nose is very important, especially in terms of determining the risks in virus infections.

"SUPER SMELLERS ARE AT RISK""Permanent loss of smell and long-term loss of smell is one of the long Covid symptoms. In this study, together with our teammates, we aimed to examine whether there is a difference between those who have permanent loss of smell after Covid and those who do not. Because 50 to 70 percent loss of smell is seen in coronavirus infection. In some people, the sense of smell comes back quickly, while in others it appears as a long or non-existent loss of smell" explained Prof. Dr. Altundag that 'super smellers' are at great risk after Covid."HIGHER RISK FOR ALL VIRAL INFECTIONS, NOT JUST COVID"

"That's the significance of this study. We also track the recovery time of these people. We saw serious differences in this regard in patients younger than 40 years old and over 40 years old. In the younger group, the odor damage is more, but in the older age group (although the damage is less), the recovery is much slower. There is a body mechanism that sacrifices the sense of smell so that the virus does not go into the lungs and does not become heavy. It probably responds quickly because the younger age group has a faster early immune response in the nose. In other classical viral infections (influenza, etc.), the risk of the disease turning into pneumonia is faster in the older age group. Because early immune response is lower in this age group. Probably because the intranasal immune response is given very quickly in young patients, the loss of smell is more in them" said Prof. Dr. Altundag, emphasizing that people who are described as 'super smellers' are at a higher risk of losing their sense of smell in viral infections, not only Covid-19.

