Üye Girişi
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul - Son Dakika

The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul

28.10.2021 17:09
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul

Samy Naceri, the leading actor of the world-famous French movie 'Taxi', came to Istanbul for a movie interview. Naceri, whose role was a taxi driver in the taxi series movies, went to a cab stand. However, he could not find a taxi at the cab stand. Samy Naceri waited for a taxi for about 20 minutes.

Samy Naceri, the leading actor of the world-famous French movie 'Taxi', came to Istanbul for a movie interview. Naceri, whose role was a taxi driver in the taxi series movies, went to a cab stand. However, he could not find a taxi at the cab stand. Samy Naceri waited for a taxi for about 20 minutes. While waiting, Naceri took lots of photos with his fans. The French actor also drove a taxi on the streets of Istanbul. The French actor conveyed his experiences in Istanbul to DHA.

"IT WAS AWESOME TO BE IN TURKEY"

60-year-old French actor Samy Naceri said, "I came to Turkey for vacation 15 days ago. Today I came to Istanbul upon an invitation. They showed me historical places. They gave me information about historical artifacts and events from the Ottoman Empire to Ataturk era. When Turks see me on the street, they recognize me but they are ashamed to come and talk to me, so I greet them."


The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul
The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul

Samy Naceri, İstanbul, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Türkiye'ye uygulanan silah ambargosu Kanadalı şirketi batırdı 17:06 Türkiye'ye uygulanan silah ambargosu Kanadalı şirketi batırdı Açılışta aceleci davranan çocuk kurdeleyi kesince Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın şaşkınlığı sözlerine yansıdı: Eyvah 17:04 Açılışta aceleci davranan çocuk kurdeleyi kesince Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın şaşkınlığı sözlerine yansıdı: Eyvah Fenerbahçe'den eski yönetici Mahmut Uslu'ya taraftarın tepkisini çeken gönderme 16:58 Fenerbahçe'den eski yönetici Mahmut Uslu'ya taraftarın tepkisini çeken gönderme
Jose Mourinho'nun stat merdivenlerinde yemek yediği paylaşımı beğeni yağmuruna tutuldu 16:11 Jose Mourinho'nun stat merdivenlerinde yemek yediği paylaşımı beğeni yağmuruna tutuldu Cankan'ın solisti Malik Ayhan 27 yıllık saçını kesti, hayranları gözlerine inanamıyor 15:59 Cankan'ın solisti Malik Ayhan 27 yıllık saçını kesti, hayranları gözlerine inanamıyor Erdoğan ihale için tarih verdi: Atatürk Havalimanı'na millet bahçesi kuracağız 15:56 Erdoğan ihale için tarih verdi: Atatürk Havalimanı'na millet bahçesi kuracağız
Yargıtay'dan örnek fazla mesai kararı: Çalışanın bilgisayar açılış kapanış saatlerine bakılmalı 14:56 Yargıtay'dan örnek fazla mesai kararı: Çalışanın bilgisayar açılış kapanış saatlerine bakılmalı 5 bin yeni taksi plakası teklifinin kabul edilmediği UKOME'de Taksiciler Odası Başkanı tepki gösterdi: Kızım artık okula gidemiyor 14:50 5 bin yeni taksi plakası teklifinin kabul edilmediği UKOME'de Taksiciler Odası Başkanı tepki gösterdi: Kızım artık okula gidemiyor

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:04 İkranur cinayetinde amcaya yaş indirimiyle 11 yıl hapis, halaya iyi halden tahliye kararı verildi! Acılı aile yıkıldı
16:59 Melisa'nın doğum gününü paylaştığı fotoğrafla kutlayan Acun'un düştüğü not, herkese aynı şeyi düşündürdü
16:57 Fenerbahçe'den eski yönetici Mahmut Uslu'ya taraftarın tepkisini çeken gönderme
16:12 Kadir Gecesi'nde secde ettiği söylenen dut ağacının hikayesi, duyan herkesi şaşırtıyor
16:10 Jose Mourinho'nun stat merdivenlerinde yemek yediği paylaşımı beğeni yağmuruna tutuldu
15:59 Cankan'ın solisti Malik Ayhan 27 yıllık saçını kesti, hayranları gözlerine inanamıyor
15:57 Berdan Mardini'den evlilik dışı çocuk yapan kadından gündem olacak iddia: Yasaklı madde kullanıyor
15:55 Erdoğan ihale için tarih verdi: Atatürk Havalimanı'na millet bahçesi kuracağız
15:33 Liverpool'un yıldızı Salah okul müfredatına girdi! Öğrencilere ders olarak anlatılacak
15:08 Anaokullarındaki karantina süresi 14 günden 10 güne düşürüldü
Zorunlu kış lastiği uygulaması 1 Aralık'tan itibaren başlıyor: Takmayana 846 TL cezası var Zorunlu kış lastiği uygulaması 1 Aralık'tan itibaren başlıyor: Takmayana 846 TL cezası var         
17:07
İkranur cinayetinde amcaya yaş indirimiyle 11 yıl hapis, halaya iyi halden tahliye kararı verildi! Acılı aile yıkıldı İkranur cinayetinde amcaya yaş indirimiyle 11 yıl hapis, halaya iyi halden tahliye kararı verildi! Acılı aile yıkıldı         
17:04
Melisa'nın doğum gününü paylaştığı fotoğrafla kutlayan Acun'un düştüğü not, herkese aynı şeyi düşündürdü Melisa'nın doğum gününü paylaştığı fotoğrafla kutlayan Acun'un düştüğü not, herkese aynı şeyi düşündürdü         
16:59
Jandarma, intihar girişiminde bulunan kadını kurtardı! O anlar saniye saniye kamerada Jandarma, intihar girişiminde bulunan kadını kurtardı! O anlar saniye saniye kamerada         
16:14
Şebnem'i 12 yerinden bıçaklayıp Şebnem'i 12 yerinden bıçaklayıp "Hatırlamıyorum" diyen caninin, ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Kıskandığı için kavga ediyorduk         
16:09
Berdan Mardini'den evlilik dışı çocuk yapan kadından gündem olacak iddia: Yasaklı madde kullanıyor Berdan Mardini'den evlilik dışı çocuk yapan kadından gündem olacak iddia: Yasaklı madde kullanıyor         
15:58
Tarihi tapınağın merdivenlerinde cinsel ilişkiye girdiler! Yaptıkları savunma onları kurtaramadı Tarihi tapınağın merdivenlerinde cinsel ilişkiye girdiler! Yaptıkları savunma onları kurtaramadı         
15:12
Babasının tabutu önünde Instagram için poz verdi! Ünlü fenomenin bu davranışı büyük tepki topladı Babasının tabutu önünde Instagram için poz verdi! Ünlü fenomenin bu davranışı büyük tepki topladı         
14:54
İstanbul'da 29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayramı'nda toplu ulaşım ücretsiz olacak İstanbul'da 29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayramı'nda toplu ulaşım ücretsiz olacak         
14:31
"Muz yeme" paylaşımlarıyla ilgili 11 Suriye uyruklu şüpheli ekipler tarafından gözaltına alındı         
13:58
15 yaşındaki genç kızı dövüp çıplak görüntülerini paylaştı! 36 yıl hapsi isteniyor 15 yaşındaki genç kızı dövüp çıplak görüntülerini paylaştı! 36 yıl hapsi isteniyor         
13:26
Farklı e-ticaret markalarının reklam yüzleri olan Cem Yılmaz'dan Tarkan'a güldüren gönderme Farklı e-ticaret markalarının reklam yüzleri olan Cem Yılmaz'dan Tarkan'a güldüren gönderme         
12:29
Sebebini duyanlar şaşırıyor! Erzurumlu Zeynel, köye adım atamıyor Sebebini duyanlar şaşırıyor! Erzurumlu Zeynel, köye adım atamıyor         
12:19
5 büyük market fahiş fiyat artışlarını beraber organize etmişler 5 büyük market fahiş fiyat artışlarını beraber organize etmişler         
10:34
Beren Saat ön dişlerini yaptırdı, takipçileri ikiye bölündü Beren Saat ön dişlerini yaptırdı, takipçileri ikiye bölündü         
10:15
Türkiye, Suriye çağrısı yapan Çin'e sert tepki gösterdi: İnsan haklarını ihlal edenlerden ders alacak değiliz Türkiye, Suriye çağrısı yapan Çin'e sert tepki gösterdi: İnsan haklarını ihlal edenlerden ders alacak değiliz         
10:01
Teknolojiden uzak kalmamak için dağda kendi elektriğini üretiyor Teknolojiden uzak kalmamak için dağda kendi elektriğini üretiyor         
09:13
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 28.10.2021 17:14:10. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement