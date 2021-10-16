Üye Girişi
Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured - Son Dakika

Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured

16.10.2021 16:24
Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured

The tour bus, whose driver lost control, overturned on the road that became slippery due to the rain in the Manavgat district of Antalya. 8 people, including 7 Russian tourists were injured in the accident.The accident took place at around 08: 00 with local time on Acisu Street.

The tour bus, whose driver lost control, overturned on the road that became slippery due to the rain in the Manavgat district of Antalya. 8 people, including 7 Russian tourists were injured in the accident.

The accident took place at around 08: 00 with local time on Acisu Street. Traveling from Manavgat to Sorgun Titreyengol Tourism Center, the tour bus with 31 ACB 886 plate number, driven by Ali Arslan, got out of control and overturned on the slippery road due to the rain. When the doors of the bus did not open, the tourists got out by breaking the windshield. Upon the notification of passers-by, the gendarmerie, health, and fire crews were dispatched to the accident site. 7 Russian tourists and 1 tour guide total of 8 people were injured in the accident. And after the health check on-site, the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. It was stated that the injured getting treatment was in good condition.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

-Accident site

-Gendarmerie vehicles

-Footage of the uverturned bus (by phone camera)


Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured
Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured
Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured
Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured

Manavgat, Antalya, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Ozan Tufan'ın takımını perişan etti! Salah öyle bir gol attı ki, takım arkadaşları bile hayranlıkla izledi 16:14 Ozan Tufan'ın takımını perişan etti! Salah öyle bir gol attı ki, takım arkadaşları bile hayranlıkla izledi Mehmet Ali Erbil, mesajlarını ifşa eden Ece Ronay'dan şikayetçi oldu 16:11 Mehmet Ali Erbil, mesajlarını ifşa eden Ece Ronay'dan şikayetçi oldu Tuvaletten çıktı, oturduğu sandalyede yaşamını yitirdi 16:03 Tuvaletten çıktı, oturduğu sandalyede yaşamını yitirdi
Süper Lig'in Karadeniz derbisinde gülen taraf Giresunspor oldu 15:59 Süper Lig'in Karadeniz derbisinde gülen taraf Giresunspor oldu Basın toplantısında Cumhurbaşkanı Errdoğan'ı güldüren Merkel sorusu: Ayrı ayrı siyasi kişiliklerinizi nasıl değerlendirirsiniz? 15:29 Basın toplantısında Cumhurbaşkanı Errdoğan'ı güldüren Merkel sorusu: Ayrı ayrı siyasi kişiliklerinizi nasıl değerlendirirsiniz? Kızlarının cesur pozları hakkında konuşan Defne Samyeli: Hepimiz kırmızı çizgimizi biliyoruz 14:43 Kızlarının cesur pozları hakkında konuşan Defne Samyeli: Hepimiz kırmızı çizgimizi biliyoruz
Bülent Ersoy, tutuklanan orkestra ekibinin ailelerine para gönderdi 14:37 Bülent Ersoy, tutuklanan orkestra ekibinin ailelerine para gönderdi Hurdaya dönen araç, 20 bin liradan satıldı 14:32 Hurdaya dönen araç, 20 bin liradan satıldı

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:04 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan , Merkel'e Ortaköy tablosu
16:03 17 yaşındaki Arina Fedorovsteva, derbideki performansıyla beğeni topladı
16:03 Tuvaletten çıktı, oturduğu sandalyede yaşamını yitirdi
16:01 Türkiye'deki tır şoförleri Avrupa'daki şoför ihtiyacına karşılamaya talip oldu
15:59 Ünlü oyuncu Yalçın Özden ilginç anısını anlattı: "Oyuncuya kız yok" dediler mağazada işe girdim
15:58 Süper Lig'in Karadeniz derbisinde gülen taraf Giresunspor oldu
15:57 Bebeğini tek göğsüyle emziren genç annenin değişimi endişelendirdi
15:28 Basın toplantısında Cumhurbaşkanı Errdoğan'ı güldüren Merkel sorusu: Ayrı ayrı siyasi kişiliklerinizi nasıl değerlendirirsiniz?
15:06 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Merkel'e övgü dolu sözler! Konuşmasını Almanca bitirdi
15:05 Cristiano Ronaldo'dan Solskjaer'e uyarı: Burada patron benim
11 yıldır firari adamdan savunma: Barışçıl olmasam 11 yıldır kaçmazdım 11 yıldır firari adamdan savunma: Barışçıl olmasam 11 yıldır kaçmazdım         
16:15
Karısının kaçtığı adamın günahsız kardeşini öldürdü Karısının kaçtığı adamın günahsız kardeşini öldürdü         
16:13
Baskında Türk vatandaşı ile Özbek kadını fuhuş yaparken suçüstü yakalandı Baskında Türk vatandaşı ile Özbek kadını fuhuş yaparken suçüstü yakalandı         
16:11
Türkiye'deki tır şoförleri Avrupa'daki şoför ihtiyacına karşılamaya talip oldu Türkiye'deki tır şoförleri Avrupa'daki şoför ihtiyacına karşılamaya talip oldu         
16:02
Bebeğini tek göğsüyle emziren genç annenin değişimi endişelendirdi Bebeğini tek göğsüyle emziren genç annenin değişimi endişelendirdi         
15:58
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Merkel'e övgü dolu sözler! Konuşmasını Almanca bitirdi Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Merkel'e övgü dolu sözler! Konuşmasını Almanca bitirdi         
15:07
Z kuşağı rol modellerini belirledi! İlk 15'te kadın olarak sadece Müge Anlı ve Meral Akşener yer aldı Z kuşağı rol modellerini belirledi! İlk 15'te kadın olarak sadece Müge Anlı ve Meral Akşener yer aldı         
14:42
Kendisini Doğu Türkistan Cumhurbaşkanı olarak tanıttı, gerçek ortaya çıkınca kayıtlar silindi Kendisini Doğu Türkistan Cumhurbaşkanı olarak tanıttı, gerçek ortaya çıkınca kayıtlar silindi         
14:35
Yeğenlerini okuldan almaya giden Alişan, kendisine ayrılan özel park yeri sebebiyle velilerin tepkisini çekti Yeğenlerini okuldan almaya giden Alişan, kendisine ayrılan özel park yeri sebebiyle velilerin tepkisini çekti         
13:48
Armağan Çağlayan'ın programında inşaat işçisinin saldırısına uğradığı anlatan Semiha Yankı: Adam terasta üzerimi parçaladı Armağan Çağlayan'ın programında inşaat işçisinin saldırısına uğradığı anlatan Semiha Yankı: Adam terasta üzerimi parçaladı         
12:34
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun 128 milyar dolar sorusuna Merkez Bankası Başkanı'ndan cevap: Reel sektörün döviz açığı kapatıldı Kılıçdaroğlu'nun 128 milyar dolar sorusuna Merkez Bankası Başkanı'ndan cevap: Reel sektörün döviz açığı kapatıldı         
12:30
Kamyonet kaza yaptı, bagajdan avlanması yasak kızıl geyik çıktı Kamyonet kaza yaptı, bagajdan avlanması yasak kızıl geyik çıktı         
12:21
Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kasımpaşa'dan tanıdığı esnafı görünce konvoyunu durdurdu Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kasımpaşa'dan tanıdığı esnafı görünce konvoyunu durdurdu         
12:20
"İzban kekosu" denilerek aşağılanan genç Kim Milyoner İster programına katıldı         
10:44
Ebru Akel, programına davet ettiği Op. Dr. Melih Gündüz'le el ele görüntülendi Ebru Akel, programına davet ettiği Op. Dr. Melih Gündüz'le el ele görüntülendi         
10:17
Sivas'ta üretilen mozzarella peyniri 18 ülkede pizzaları lezzetlendiriyor Sivas'ta üretilen mozzarella peyniri 18 ülkede pizzaları lezzetlendiriyor         
09:58
Eski MHP Iğdır Milletvekili Sinan Oğan, Cumhurbaşkanı adayı olacağını açıklayarak tek bir şart koştu Eski MHP Iğdır Milletvekili Sinan Oğan, Cumhurbaşkanı adayı olacağını açıklayarak tek bir şart koştu         
09:04
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 16.10.2021 16:29:12. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement