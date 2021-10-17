Üye Girişi
Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident - Son Dakika

Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident

17.10.2021 15:43
Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident

The car, in which the driver lost control of the steering wheel, trying to enter the side street in Beyoglu crashed into the Wall. Tourists walking on the sidewalk at that moment narrowly escaped the accident. The moment of the accident was recorded by security cameras.

The car, in which the driver lost control of the steering wheel, trying to enter the side street in Beyoglu crashed into the Wall. Tourists walking on the sidewalk at that moment narrowly escaped the accident. The moment of the accident was recorded by security cameras.

The accident occurred in Beyoglu Sishane yesterday evening. A female driver lost control of the car trying to enter the alley. The car first hit the pavement and then the wall. Tourists walking on the sidewalk at that moment narrowly escaped the accident. The driver, who was in shock due to the accident, was calmed by other citizens.

Footage:

Crash moment

(PHOTOS)


Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident
Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident
Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Tanga mı desek, elbise mi! Hande, kırmızı deri kıyafetiyle Belarus'u yaktı geçti 15:00 Tanga mı desek, elbise mi! Hande, kırmızı deri kıyafetiyle Belarus'u yaktı geçti Survivor Nagihan'dan ilginç itiraf: Kuzenimle evlenmemek için sporcu oldum 14:53 Survivor Nagihan'dan ilginç itiraf: Kuzenimle evlenmemek için sporcu oldum İstanbul'da bir taksici, tartıştığı sürücüye küfürler savurup aracı tekmeledi 14:50 İstanbul'da bir taksici, tartıştığı sürücüye küfürler savurup aracı tekmeledi
Manavgat Şelalesi'nde hareketli dakikalar! Önce kadın, sonra sevgilisi atladı 14:16 Manavgat Şelalesi'nde hareketli dakikalar! Önce kadın, sonra sevgilisi atladı Fuhuş ve uyuşturucu partisinde yakalanmıştı! O hakem, Beşiktaş'ın maçına atandı 13:27 Fuhuş ve uyuşturucu partisinde yakalanmıştı! O hakem, Beşiktaş'ın maçına atandı İddialar üzücü! 12:48 İddialar üzücü! "Derneğe bağış yapacağız" deyip para toplayan ödül töreni yetkilileri sırra kadem bastı
İstanbul'un ortasında fare dehşeti! Bebeklerinin beşiğinde görünce, gece yarısı evlerini terk edip, arabada uyudular 12:24 İstanbul'un ortasında fare dehşeti! Bebeklerinin beşiğinde görünce, gece yarısı evlerini terk edip, arabada uyudular Kazı kazandan 200 lira kazandığını zannedip bayiden parasını isterken, 200 bin lira kazandığını öğrendi 11:13 Kazı kazandan 200 lira kazandığını zannedip bayiden parasını isterken, 200 bin lira kazandığını öğrendi

Son Dakika Haberleri
14:52 Survivor Nagihan'dan ilginç itiraf: Kuzenimle evlenmemek için sporcu oldum
14:51 Genç kadın, erkekleri aşağılayarak binlerce dolar para kazanıyor
14:50 Son Dakika: Galatasaray'ın Konyaspor 11'i netlik kazandı! İşte Terim'den cesur kadro
14:50 İstanbul'da bir taksici, tartıştığı sürücüye küfürler savurup aracı tekmeledi
14:11 Trabzonspor'da Fenerbahçe maçı öncesi yıldız oyuncu Hamsik tesisten ayrıldı
14:08 Son Dakika: Bakan Koca açıkladı! 100 bin kişide görülen haftalık vaka haritasında Zonguldak, 551,76 ile en fazla vakanın görüldüğü il oldu
13:26 Fuhuş ve uyuşturucu partisinde yakalanmıştı! O hakem, Beşiktaş'ın maçına atandı
13:25 Çin ve Tayvan arasındaki gerilim tırmanıyor! Medyanın tehdit gibi haberi orduyu harekete geçirdi
13:10 Daha önce hiç fark etmemiş! Sandviç yerken kanser olduğunu öğrendi
12:45 Son Dakika: Erdoğan "ABD'den F-16 talep edildi mi?" sorusunu cevapladı: ABD'nin böyle bir teklifi oldu
Göztepe, geriye düştüğü karşılaşmada Kasımpaşa'yı mağlup etmeyi başardı Göztepe, geriye düştüğü karşılaşmada Kasımpaşa'yı mağlup etmeyi başardı         
15:27
Yunanistan ile 5 yıl süreli anlaşma imzalayan ABD'nin gizli planı deşifre oldu! Ege'deki adalarda üs kuracaklar Yunanistan ile 5 yıl süreli anlaşma imzalayan ABD'nin gizli planı deşifre oldu! Ege'deki adalarda üs kuracaklar         
14:55
Son Dakika: Galatasaray'ın Konyaspor 11'i netlik kazandı! İşte Terim'den cesur kadro Son Dakika: Galatasaray'ın Konyaspor 11'i netlik kazandı! İşte Terim'den cesur kadro         
14:51
Beşiktaş'ta milyonluk kaza! Kaygan zeminde 4 araç birbirine girdi Beşiktaş'ta milyonluk kaza! Kaygan zeminde 4 araç birbirine girdi         
14:36
Son Dakika: Bakan Koca açıkladı! 100 bin kişide görülen haftalık vaka haritasında Zonguldak, 551,76 ile en fazla vakanın görüldüğü il oldu Son Dakika: Bakan Koca açıkladı! 100 bin kişide görülen haftalık vaka haritasında Zonguldak, 551,76 ile en fazla vakanın görüldüğü il oldu         
14:09
Çin ve Tayvan arasındaki gerilim tırmanıyor! Medyanın tehdit gibi haberi orduyu harekete geçirdi Çin ve Tayvan arasındaki gerilim tırmanıyor! Medyanın tehdit gibi haberi orduyu harekete geçirdi         
13:26
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Kılıçdaroğlu'nun bürokratlara yaptığı çağrıya sert tepki verdi: Haydi bakalım ne yapacağını göreceğiz Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Kılıçdaroğlu'nun bürokratlara yaptığı çağrıya sert tepki verdi: Haydi bakalım ne yapacağını göreceğiz         
12:44
Küre dünya haritası üzerinde Afganistan'ı bulamayan Taliban üyesi dünya gündemine oturdu Küre dünya haritası üzerinde Afganistan'ı bulamayan Taliban üyesi dünya gündemine oturdu         
11:59
ORC Araştırma'dan önemli Z kuşağı anketi! Birinci parti ile ikinci arasında fark açılmış ORC Araştırma'dan önemli Z kuşağı anketi! Birinci parti ile ikinci arasında fark açılmış         
10:33
Yetişkin film yıldızı Emily Willis, köpekle cinsel ilişkiye girdiğini iddia eden arkadaşlarına dava açtı Yetişkin film yıldızı Emily Willis, köpekle cinsel ilişkiye girdiğini iddia eden arkadaşlarına dava açtı         
10:29
Ümit Karan ve kardeşi arkadaş kurbanı oldu! 1 milyon 700 bin lira kaptırınca savcılığa koştu Ümit Karan ve kardeşi arkadaş kurbanı oldu! 1 milyon 700 bin lira kaptırınca savcılığa koştu         
10:11
Fatih Altaylı, Galatasaray'a geri döndü! Döner dönmez çok sert konuştu Fatih Altaylı, Galatasaray'a geri döndü! Döner dönmez çok sert konuştu         
10:07
ABD'ye yapılan F-16 teklifi sonrası Türkiye'den önemli hamle! 9 uçağın modernizasyonu milli imkanlarla sağlandı ABD'ye yapılan F-16 teklifi sonrası Türkiye'den önemli hamle! 9 uçağın modernizasyonu milli imkanlarla sağlandı         
10:06
Mescid-i Haram'da özlenen görüntü! 20 ay sonra sosyal mesafesiz sabah namazın için akın akın geldiler Mescid-i Haram'da özlenen görüntü! 20 ay sonra sosyal mesafesiz sabah namazın için akın akın geldiler         
10:05
Bakan Koca: Belirtileri koronavirüse benzeyen enfeksiyonlarda ciddi artış var Bakan Koca: Belirtileri koronavirüse benzeyen enfeksiyonlarda ciddi artış var         
21:01
Kaya Çilingiroğlu'nun eski eşi Feraye Tanyolaç'ın yıllar içindeki değişimi Kaya Çilingiroğlu'nun eski eşi Feraye Tanyolaç'ın yıllar içindeki değişimi         
17:22
"İzban kekosu" denilerek aşağılanan genç Kim Milyoner İster programına katıldı         
10:44
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.10.2021 15:48:09. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement