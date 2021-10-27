Turkey's initiative yielded results; The sale of Fatih Sultan Mehmet signed 'vakfiye' has been stopped - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
27.10.2021 11:59
The deed of trust of the Zaganos Pasha Foundation, which has the signature (tughra) of the Ottoman Sultan Fatih Sultan Mehmet, was announced to be put up for auction in London, was withdrawn from the sale with the initiatives of Turkey.

The document includes foundation purpose and foundation conditions of the Zaganos Pasha Foundation called the deed of trust, dated 866 Hijri Calendar (1462), was to be put up for auction today in London. In the research conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, General Directorate of Foundations, Registration Department and the Department of Smuggling of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage Museums, it was determined that the aforementioned deed of trust was one of the artifacts smuggled during the British occupation of Istanbul in the 1918-1920s. It has been determined that all the correspondence of the Zaganos Pasha Foundation in the General Directorate of Foundations, and only the 'deed of trust', also known as the 'foundation certificate', is missing.

SALES STOPPED

Upon learning that the endowment foundation, which has been sought for years, will be put up for sale at auction, Turkey has started working on the return of the artifact process. General Directorate of Foundations, Registration Office and Cultural Heritage Museums General Directorate, Department of Smuggling, applied to Interpol for the return of the artifact. The experts of the General Directorate of Foundations also met with the auction house. Turkey's attempts yielded results, and today it was learned that the deed of trust was withdrawn from sale. It was stated that while the sale of the artifact was stopped as a result of Turkey's attempts, the process and official correspondence were followed.OPENING PRICE 980 THOUSAND TL

The deed of trust with the signature of Fatih Sultan Mehmet begins with 'Basmale'. Written in Arabic handwriting and black ink, the artifact also includes the names of the founders of the foundation. The last line of the deed of trust, which is partially strengthened with red weaving, also includes the date. The opening price of the 114 cm long and 20.5 cm wide work was announced as 80,000 pounds (980,000 TL).


