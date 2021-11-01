Üye Girişi
Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing - Son Dakika

Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing

01.11.2021 15:56
Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing

Phaselis Ancient City in Antalya's Kemer district has become one of the indispensables of local and foreign tourists with its beaches where history and nature are intertwined. Standing out with its perfume production in ancient times, Phaselis was flooded with visitors.

Phaselis Ancient City in Antalya's Kemer district has become one of the indispensables of local and foreign tourists with its beaches where history and nature are intertwined. Standing out with its perfume production in ancient times, Phaselis was flooded with visitors.

Domestic and foreign guests visited the ancient city, which has the status of a national park, by land vehicles and on a yacht tour by sea. Also known as the place where Alexander the Great stayed during his campaign from Macedonia to India, the Ancient City of Phaselis impressed its visitors with its historical and natural beauty. Visitors to the city also enjoy relaxing under the shade of pine trees in the bays where historical monuments are found.

FOOTAGE

- Detailed sights of phaselis


Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing
Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing
Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing

Antalya, Kemer, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Gösteri değil vahşet! Boğadan kaçamayan adamın can çekiştiği anlar yürek sızlattı 15:54 Gösteri değil vahşet! Boğadan kaçamayan adamın can çekiştiği anlar yürek sızlattı Zincir markette çekilen görüntüler vatandaşı isyan ettirdi: Kesilen cezaları bize yansıtıyorlar 15:51 Zincir markette çekilen görüntüler vatandaşı isyan ettirdi: Kesilen cezaları bize yansıtıyorlar Hamile Özge Özpirinçci'den yeni poz! Yeni imajıyla da dikkat çeken oyuncu hayranlarından tam not aldı 15:44 Hamile Özge Özpirinçci'den yeni poz! Yeni imajıyla da dikkat çeken oyuncu hayranlarından tam not aldı
Vitor Pereira, Sinan Engin'i çıldırttı: Fenerbahçe'ye gelenler hep tuhaf, Pereira gerçekten psikopat 15:41 Vitor Pereira, Sinan Engin'i çıldırttı: Fenerbahçe'ye gelenler hep tuhaf, Pereira gerçekten psikopat Meral Akşener'in masasındaki son anketi Başdanışmanı Aytun Çıray paylaştı: Oy oranlarımız yüzde 20'leri zorluyor 14:59 Meral Akşener'in masasındaki son anketi Başdanışmanı Aytun Çıray paylaştı: Oy oranlarımız yüzde 20'leri zorluyor Kerem'in menajeriyle konuşan Rıdvan Dilmen, bombayı patlattı 14:51 Kerem'in menajeriyle konuşan Rıdvan Dilmen, bombayı patlattı
Usta oyuncu Semra Dinçer yaşamını yitirdi 14:46 Usta oyuncu Semra Dinçer yaşamını yitirdi Elon Musk'tan meydan okuma! BM'nin 'açlık krizi çıkışı' için: Kanıtlarsanız Tesla'yı satıp gelirini bağışlayacağım 14:39 Elon Musk'tan meydan okuma! BM'nin 'açlık krizi çıkışı' için: Kanıtlarsanız Tesla'yı satıp gelirini bağışlayacağım

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:52 Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti
15:50 Eşini 27 yerinden bıçaklayan adamın savunması pes dedirtti: Gelen aramaları reddettiği için şüphelendim
15:43 Hamile Özge Özpirinçci'den yeni poz! Yeni imajıyla da dikkat çeken oyuncu hayranlarından tam not aldı
15:41 Son dakika spor haberleri! Spor dünyasının güncel gelişmeleri
15:41 Vitor Pereira, Sinan Engin'i çıldırttı: Fenerbahçe'ye gelenler hep tuhaf, Pereira gerçekten psikopat
14:59 Meral Akşener'in masasındaki son anketi Başdanışmanı Aytun Çıray paylaştı: Oy oranlarımız yüzde 20'leri zorluyor
14:49 Son Dakika! Dolar ne kadar oldu? 1 Kasım 2021 dolar ne kadar oldu? Dolar düşer mı, çıkar mı? 1 Kasım Pazartesi dolar kaç TL?
14:45 Usta oyuncu Semra Dinçer yaşamını yitirdi
14:45 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Biden ile görüşmesinin detayları anlattı: Bir iki kez kaş göz yaptı
14:42 Dış ticaret rakamları belli oldu! İhracatta iki rekor birden kırıldı
Mısır'daki piramitlerin yakınında 3 bin 300 yıllık mezar bulundu Mısır'daki piramitlerin yakınında 3 bin 300 yıllık mezar bulundu         
15:56
Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti         
15:52
Eşini 27 yerinden bıçaklayan adamın savunması pes dedirtti: Gelen aramaları reddettiği için şüphelendim Eşini 27 yerinden bıçaklayan adamın savunması pes dedirtti: Gelen aramaları reddettiği için şüphelendim         
15:50
Son dakika spor haberleri! Spor dünyasının güncel gelişmeleri Son dakika spor haberleri! Spor dünyasının güncel gelişmeleri         
15:42
Belediyeye görüşmeye gitti, geri döndüğünde gözlerine inanamadı! Arabasını ağacın altında buldu Belediyeye görüşmeye gitti, geri döndüğünde gözlerine inanamadı! Arabasını ağacın altında buldu         
15:02
TÜBİTAK'ta görevli bilim insanı, kocasına not bırakarak intihar etti TÜBİTAK'ta görevli bilim insanı, kocasına not bırakarak intihar etti         
14:56
CHP'li 3 eski başkan, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu CHP'li 3 eski başkan, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu         
14:50
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Biden ile görüşmesinin detayları anlattı: Bir iki kez kaş göz yaptı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Biden ile görüşmesinin detayları anlattı: Bir iki kez kaş göz yaptı         
14:46
Komünist Başkan'ın memleketi Tunceli'de taksicilerden eylem! Üst üste gelen akaryakıt zamlarını protesto ettiler Komünist Başkan'ın memleketi Tunceli'de taksicilerden eylem! Üst üste gelen akaryakıt zamlarını protesto ettiler         
13:47
Denizbank'ta müşteriler mobil ve internet bankacılığından işlem yapamıyor Denizbank'ta müşteriler mobil ve internet bankacılığından işlem yapamıyor         
13:36
Yol verme kavgasında başından vurulan adam hayat mücadelesi veriyor Yol verme kavgasında başından vurulan adam hayat mücadelesi veriyor         
13:03
Türkiye'nin konuştuğu davada yeni gelişme! Eda Nur Kaplan'a böyle mesajlar atmış: Pişirerek mi yoksa çiğ mi yiyeyim Türkiye'nin konuştuğu davada yeni gelişme! Eda Nur Kaplan'a böyle mesajlar atmış: Pişirerek mi yoksa çiğ mi yiyeyim         
12:17
Erdoğan'a Glasgow ziyaretini iptal ettiren krizin gerçek yüzü! Ayrımcılığa izin verilmedi Erdoğan'a Glasgow ziyaretini iptal ettiren krizin gerçek yüzü! Ayrımcılığa izin verilmedi         
11:58
Yaban keçisi avlamak için Kahramanmaraş'a geldi! ABD'li adam, av için 500 bin lira harcadı Yaban keçisi avlamak için Kahramanmaraş'a geldi! ABD'li adam, av için 500 bin lira harcadı         
11:40
Zamlar devam ediyor! LPG oto gazın fiyatı 48 kuruş artacak Zamlar devam ediyor! LPG oto gazın fiyatı 48 kuruş artacak         
10:42
Mehmet Dinçer ile aşk yaşamaya başlayan Hadise, sahne kıyafetlerini değiştirdi Mehmet Dinçer ile aşk yaşamaya başlayan Hadise, sahne kıyafetlerini değiştirdi         
09:54
Kumarda kazandığı parayı almak isteyen hostes, kurye kılığında arkadaşının evine girip kabusu yaşattı Kumarda kazandığı parayı almak isteyen hostes, kurye kılığında arkadaşının evine girip kabusu yaşattı         
08:39
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 1.11.2021 16:01:09. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement