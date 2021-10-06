Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea - Son Dakika

Yavuz drilling ship sailed through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea to participate in oil and natural gas exploration. The Coastal Safety Rescue tugboat accompanied the ship's passage through the Bosphorus.

The Drilling ship named 'Yavuz', which was purchased by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) company in 2018 to participated in oil and natural gas exploration activities in the Mediterranean. The 'Yavuz' drilling ship, which departed from Haydarpasa Port at around 12.00, entered the Bosphorus. The ship completed the strait crossing in approximately 2 hours accompanied by a Coastal Safety Rescue tugboat. Yavuz turned his route to Filyos Port for the installation of the removed poles in order to participate in oil and natural gas exploration activities in the Black Sea. The passage of the drill ship through the Bosphorus was also viewed from the air.

